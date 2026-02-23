On the Mark | Postseason play comes up short

OPINION — The Opelika Bulldogs saw their postseason run come to an end with a 48–33 loss to top-ranked Dothan in the Class 7A regional semifinals at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, last Friday.

Although Opelika opened strong and even held an 11–9 lead after the first quarter, a disastrous second period and cold shooting from beyond the arc shifted momentum firmly to Dothan.

Dothan responded quickly in the second quarter, using athletic interior play, transition scoring, and improved perimeter shooting to surge ahead 20–12 midway through the period. Opelika turnovers piled up, allowing the Wolves to stretch the margin to 30–15 at halftime.

Opelika battled back in the third, opening on a 9–2 run and briefly cutting into the deficit to a sixpoint game. But Dothan steadied themselves, protecting a 35–28 lead entering the fourth. From there, Opelika’s offensive struggled — particularly from three-point range (just one-for-16 from behind the arch) — kept them from mounting a final push. Dothan controlled the pace down the stretch and closed out the win.

Opelika head coach Wesley Button credited Dothan’s defensive pressure and lamented stretches of inconsistency, noting that the Bulldogs only put together two strong quarters. Despite the loss, he expressed optimism about the program’s future and the foundation built by his young roster.

This was the first trip to the Regionals in boys basketball since John Wadsworth was head coach in 2018.

TENNIS

The OHS girls and boys Tennis teams have started: The teams beat Lee-Scott 8-1 in both girls and boys.

Vs. Lee Scott

Girls’ winners

Addison Bryan 9-7, Avery Masset won 8-1, Emma Brown 8-4, Abney Massey won 8-4, Annie Miller won 8-4 and Lila Cook won 9-7. Double winners were Bryan/ Massey and Brown/Massey.

Boys winners

Paxton Black 8-1, Anderson Melnick 8-0, Myles Tatum 8-0, Van Click 8-1, Al Smyly

8-5.

Doubles winners Blackburn/Jake Caldwell won 8-2, Tatum /Melnick 8-0 and Click/Watts 8-1.

Vs. Benjamin Russell

Girls’ winners

Bryan won 8-7, A. Massey 8-1, A. Miller 8-2, Lila Cook 8-5, Eve Ghloston won 8-0 and the only loss was Abby Parrish 6-8.

Doubles winners

E Brown/Abney Massey won 8-1, Miller / Cook won 8-2 and Bailey Landers and Hadley Hudson won 8-2.

Boys’ winners

Blackburn won 9-0, Jake Caldwell 8-1, Click 8-0, Watts 8-1, Grayson Smith 8-0 and George won 8-4.

Doubles winners Myles Tatum/ Melnick 8-0, Click / Watts 8-1 and Smyly / Duncan 8-1.

Opelik

a vs Carrolton

The OHS girls and boys lost to Carrolton, but the following won matches. Annie Miller 8-5, Cook 8-2 and in doubles Miller and Cook won 8-5. The girls also lost 9-0 to St. James.

OHS BASEBALL

The Dogs baseball team is off to a hot, 3-0 start last week. OHS beat Stanhope 7—6, Park Crossing 11-1 and Russell County 3-0.

Against Stanhope Landon Rudd earned to win on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings. He was followed by Gardner and Cummings in relief. Sigh Siggers and Hank Hudson led the team with two hits apiece, followed by hits from Will Brannon, Brantley Turnham and Chris Pilate.

Park Crossing vs Opelika

The Dogs mercy ruled Park Crossing 11-1. Ethan Phipps earned the win. Siggers and Brannon were the only players to record a hit.

OHS slipped by Russell County High School 3-0 in a rain shortened game in Seale last weekend. Siggers led with two hits followed by hits from Prince, Brannon and Turnham.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldog Softball team went 4-0 in the first week of the season.

Opelika beat Beauregard 6-5, behind good pitching from Morgan Foley, who pitched the entire game, allowing two earned runs. J. Williams led at the plate with two hits, followed by hits from Kyleigh Smith, Mccall Clayton, Emily Birmingham and Cailyn Morgan.

Opelika beat Maplesville 5-3 with Morgan Foley leading the team with two hits, followed by singles from Jalee Williams, Mccall Clayton, Agee Morgan and Brealyn Brooks.

The Lady Bulldogs mercy ruled Russell County 16-0 behind a great pitching performance from Caitlyn Morgan and 2 hits at the plate. Agee, Clayton and Morgan also added two hits, followed by hits from Smith, Kaid, Williams, Soltau, Foley and Birmingham.

OHS slipped by Holtville 2-0 behind Emily Birmingham’s pitching in the circle. The senior allowed one earned run including four strikeouts.

Offensively, Smith and Clayton led with two hits apiece. Williams, Foley and Brooks had singles.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.