Civil Air Patrol offers leadership, aerospace training, service opportunities

CONTRIBUTED BY Lt. Col. Michael McEntyre

EAST ALABAMA — The Civil Air Patrol, established Dec. 1, 1941, continues to serve communities nationwide with more than 60,000 volunteers supporting missions that include search and rescue, disaster relief, counterdrug operations and youth development.

As the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol operates the largest private fleet of airplanes in the world under Air Force oversight. The organization follows a military-style structure designed to instill discipline, responsibility and respect for military customs and courtesies.

One of CAP’s primary missions focuses on youth development. The cadet program serves students ages 12 to 18, providing education in aerospace, leadership, cybersecurity and emergency services. Cadets have opportunities to participate in orientation flights, flight academies and hands-on classes in engineering, medical fundamentals, drone operations and search and rescue.

Beyond its youth programs, Civil Air Patrol also offers volunteer opportunities for adults, including prior military members and educators. Volunteers may serve in leadership roles, teach specialized skills or train for operational missions. Qualified members can become part of aircrews serving as observers, scanners or photographers during missions.

The organization is also seeking qualified volunteer pilots to assist with orientation flights for cadets, community support missions and search and rescue operations. Instructor pilots are needed to help train the next generation of aviators.

Civil Air Patrol maintains several educator-focused programs. Through its Aerospace Connections in Education (ACE) program, K through sixth-grade teachers and homeschool parents can access lesson plans that incorporate aerospace, physical fitness and character development. The Aerospace Education Excellence (AEX) program provides structured aerospace lessons for award recognition. CAP also offers STEM kits and a Teacher Orientation Program that gives educators firsthand flight experience.

The organization’s chaplain and character development instructor programs provide additional volunteer opportunities. Members in these roles help teach CAP’s core values — integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect — while offering appropriate support and counseling during times of crisis, including disaster response efforts.

According to Lt. Col. Michael McEntyre, Alabama Wing recruiter, Civil Air Patrol provides pathways for both youth and adults to learn, serve and prepare for future careers.

Those interested in joining can visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com to locate a nearby squadron by ZIP code and find meeting times and contact information.