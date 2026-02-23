Altar Call | The paradox of strength in weakness

OPINION —

My seminary training for ministry was equally divided between Vanderbilt University and Emory University. When the Methodist General Conference in 1972 terminated the work I was doing for the Methodist Publishing House, I was offered a similar editorial position with the staff in Chicago that would produce “Together,” the new Methodist magazine. I declined the offer and chose to return to Alabama where I was appointed a student pastor. This enabled me to continue my seminary studies at Emory University’s Chandler School of Theology.

What surprised me in later years was the awareness that no professor at either Vanderbilt nor Emory ever mentioned the name of Alexander Maclaren, a Scottish Baptist preacher who died in 2010. Later I would understand why; Maclaren was an avowed Calvinist and Methodists are Armenians. As my faith matured, I would realize that I was “at home” with Armenian theology, and thus uncomfortable with Calvinism. The basic difference involves God’s grace. Calvinists believe God’s grace is irresistible; Armenians believe grace can be rejected or accepted.

When I was a young preacher, I found “academic” help in several popular commentaries but little “inspirational” help for preaching. That changed one day when a friend gave me a copy of “Morning and Evening” by Charles Spurgeon. Though like Maclaren, Spurgeon was a staunch Calvinist, his approach to the scriptures set my heart on fire. I remained a steadfast Armenian, but Spurgeon’s faith in the life-changing power of Christ highly motivated me to “offer Christ” in my preaching.

When I was about 30, a retired Methodist preacher, 90 years old, brought me a gift he claimed he no longer needed — a complete set of Alexander Maclaren’s “Expositions of Holy Scripture, 17 Volumes.” When I began reading Maclaren’s illumination of the scriptures, I felt I had discovered gold. His brilliant understanding of the original Hebrew and Greek gave me rich new insights into God’s Word. His application of biblical truth to everyday living consistently inspired me “go preach” the good news of the gospel. I have been blessed by Maclaren’s expositions for 60 years. Although I now treasure the commentaries of the Anglican Bishop, N. T. Wright, I still go to Maclaren to enhance my understanding of the scriptures.

For example, Maclaren gave me new insights into the meaning of Saint Paul’s intriguing paradox of “strength in weakness“ found in 2 Corinthians 12:8-9.

“For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me. And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” (KJV)

Reasonable questions abound: