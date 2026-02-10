On the Mark | Season overview of OHS basketball

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika High School Boys Basketball

The Opelika Bulldogs boys basketball program has delivered an impressive and energetic winter season, marked by key victories, strong individual performances and rising momentum as the team pushes through region play. Recent game results, player statistics and statewide rankings all point to a program performing at a high level and continuing to climb.

Season Performance & Game Highlights

The Bulldogs have had a strong stretch of games during late January and early February, securing several important wins against quality opponents. Notable victories include:

Win over Central High School, 59–57 (Jan. 27, 2026)

Win against Auburn High School, 75–67 (Jan. 30, 2026)

Dominant win over Marion County, 75–40 (Feb. 4, 2026)

These results highlight Opelika’s ability to perform in close battles as well as deliver convincing victories.

Even earlier in the season, the Bulldogs demonstrated competitive consistency with additional wins recorded in their long-form schedule. Opelika’s Jan. 23 matchup against Smiths Station was one of the few setbacks, but the team responded immediately with their three-game winning surge.

Opelika’s performance has earned them recognition in statewide evaluations. As of Feb. 5, the Bulldogs hold:

No. 13 in the Columbus–Opelika area

No. 2 in Alabama Division 7A

These rankings underscore the competitiveness of the program and reflect consistent execution on both the offensive and defensive ends of the team.

The current roster features standout athletes contributing across every major statistical category:

AJ Harvis, senior — Dominant scoring efficiency with a 48% field-goal percentage, and among the team leaders in blocks

Kaleb Baker, senior — One of the top rebounders at 5.3 rebounds per game

Caurdae Wrigh, senior — Leading distributor with 3.2 assists per game, also tied for strong rebounding contributions

These players anchor a roster that blends senior leadership with balanced production. Their performance has been critical in Opelika’s winter.

Opelika boys play Auburn Thursday night in the first round of the Area tournament at Central High in Phenix City. The other area matchup includes Central and Smiths Station in game two of the tournament. The two winners play on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the area championship game.

Girls

Opelika girls lost to Auburn in the first round of the area tournament to end their season.

