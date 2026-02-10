On the Mark | Season overview of OHS basketball

BY D. MARK MITCHELL
OPINION —
Opelika High School Boys Basketball
The Opelika Bulldogs boys basketball program has delivered an impressive and energetic winter season, marked by key victories, strong individual performances and rising momentum as the team pushes through region play. Recent game results, player statistics and statewide rankings all point to a program performing at a high level and continuing to climb.
Season Performance & Game Highlights
The Bulldogs have had a strong stretch of games during late January and early February, securing several important wins against quality opponents. Notable victories include:
- Win over Central High School, 59–57 (Jan. 27, 2026)
- Win against Auburn High School, 75–67 (Jan. 30, 2026)
- Dominant win over Marion County, 75–40 (Feb. 4, 2026)
These results highlight Opelika’s ability to perform in close battles as well as deliver convincing victories.
Even earlier in the season, the Bulldogs demonstrated competitive consistency with additional wins recorded in their long-form schedule. Opelika’s Jan. 23 matchup against Smiths Station was one of the few setbacks, but the team responded immediately with their three-game winning surge.
Opelika’s performance has earned them recognition in statewide evaluations. As of Feb. 5, the Bulldogs hold:
- No. 35 ranking in Alabama overall
- No. 13 in the Columbus–Opelika area
- No. 2 in Alabama Division 7A
These rankings underscore the competitiveness of the program and reflect consistent execution on both the offensive and defensive ends of the team.
The current roster features standout athletes contributing across every major statistical category:
- Brady McNally, junior — Team leader in scoring at 13.0 points per game, also leading the team in steals with 2.2 per game
- AJ Harvis, senior — Dominant scoring efficiency with a 48% field-goal percentage, and among the team leaders in blocks
- Kaleb Baker, senior — One of the top rebounders at 5.3 rebounds per game
- Caurdae Wrigh, senior — Leading distributor with 3.2 assists per game, also tied for strong rebounding contributions
These players anchor a roster that blends senior leadership with balanced production. Their performance has been critical in Opelika’s winter.
Opelika boys play Auburn Thursday night in the first round of the Area tournament at Central High in Phenix City. The other area matchup includes Central and Smiths Station in game two of the tournament. The two winners play on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the area championship game.
Girls
Opelika girls lost to Auburn in the first round of the area tournament to end their season.
