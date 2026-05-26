Remembering Our Heroes

BY GATOR KINCAID

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — On Memorial Day, the city of Opelika held its annual ceremony at the Opelika Library to honor the men and women of the armed forces who lost their lives in service to the nation.

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith addressed the audience with opening remarks.

“Today, we gather as a community beneath the flag of our great nation,” said Smith. “We come not just to mark a day on the calendar, but to honor a debt that can never be repaid. The morning of the day began as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when Americans placed flowers on the graves of those who had given their lives.”

Smith spoke of the history of Memorial Day:

“In 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery, more than 6,000 people gathered in one of the first national observances decorating the graves of 20,000 Civil War soldiers. General John A. Logan called on the nation to guard those graves with sacred vigils so that no future generation would forget the cause of the free republic. The charge belongs to us now.

“This year, as America prepares to commemorate its 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, Memorial Day carries even deeper meaning. 250 years ago, our founders put forward a promise that liberty, self-government and human dignity were worth defending. But that promise did not defend itself.

“From the first patriots of the revolution to the service of the members standing watch today, every generation has been asked to protect what has been handed down to them.And some gave everything.

“This is why this day matters so deeply to our veterans and to our active duty members,” Smith said. “They understand in a way many of us never fully can. That freedom is not an idea suspended in history; it is carried by people. It is defended by families. It is secured by sacrifice.

“Many of our veterans remember friends who did not come home. Many of our service members serve today knowing that the uniform they wear connects them to a long, unbroken line of courage. So today, we do not celebrate war. We remember sacrifice. We remember names, faces, stories and families. We remember that every flag placed at a grave marks a life, a duty fulfilled and a nation upheld.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, let this Memorial Day be more than a ceremony,” Smith said. “Let it be a recommitment. May we, the citizens, be worthy of their sacrifice. May we care for those who served beside them. May we teach our children that liberty is precious because it is purchased at a great cost.

“So, on behalf of the city of Opelika, may God bless all of our fallen heroes. May God bless their families. May God bless all who serve and the United States of America.”

Following Smith’s remarks, colors were presented by the Opelika Fire Department, and the National Anthem was performed by Opelika High Junior Hudson Owen.

Smith then recognized two deserving heroes for the inaugural Legacy of Courage Awards.

“This is a special day for a lot of reasons,” Smith said. “One of them is that we are going to present a new award that will be an annual award as we move forward. This year, we have two long-time Opelika citizens who will be honored. Unfortunately, they are not here with us today; [but,] we have their families here on their behalf.”

According to Smith, The Legacy of Courage Award was created to honor and recognize veterans who have demonstrated exceptional service, sacrifice, courage and continued commitment to their community. Smith said this award seeks to celebrate those who not only serve our nation with honor but also carry that same spirit of service into their civilian lives. Strengthening the Opelika community through leadership, integrity and selflessness.

“Today, we are here to honor two people: Walter Dorsey and Orrin ‘Boody’ Brown, World War II veterans who passed away in February of this year,” Smith said. “These men represent the very foundation of what this award stands for. Service of self-dedication to country, and a lifetime of quiet strength and sacrifice. Their legacy will serve as a standard and inspiration for all future recipients.”

Walter Cullars Dorsey

“Mr. Walter Cullars Dorsey faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during World War II after graduating from Cliff High School in Opelika in 1945. Stationed on PT Boat 17 in the Philippine Islands until the end of the war, he continued his service in the Naval Reserve for eight years following.

“A lifelong resident, Dorsey was deeply committed to his community through his church, city organizations and local business leadership. His life reflects quiet, patriotism, humility,and steadfast dedication to others.”

Walter Dorsey Jr. and his wife, Amy, were in attendance and accepted the award given postumously to Walter Dorsey Sr.

Orrin “Boody” Brown

“The other recipient, Mr. Orrin “Boody” Brown, was also a World War II veteran and a member of the Office of Strategic Services,” Smith said. “Serving as Bombardier on dangerous covert missions behind enemy lines, the wartime contributions he made remained classified for decades.”

Smith said Brown became known for his extraordinary military service, but also his humility, wisdom and enduring love for his community and country.”

Brown’s family also accepted the award on his behalf.

Keynote speaker Lt. Colonel, soon-to-be Col. Michael Venafro, Commander of the First Battalion, 570th, Parachute Infantry, then addressed those in attendance.

Venafro spent a large part of his formative years in Opelika and was commissioned as an infantry officer through the University of South Alabama.

He has served in leadership assignments across the United States, South Korea, Afghanistan and Europe and the Middle East throughout a distinguished military career spanning more than two decades.

A veteran of the most recent combat deployments, Venafro most recently commanded the 4th Ranger Training Academy before assuming his current command in 2035.

“I tried to figure out exactly what I wanted to say today, what experiences to share, but I realized that today is not about me or my experiences. Memorial Day can be many things in America,” Venafro said. “For some, it’s the sound of kids enjoying the start of summer. For others, it’s about being around a grill and the fresh smell of fresh-cut grass. For those who have served and worn the uniform, or loved someone who did, it carries a deeper gravity. It’s a day when time slows down, and we remember the names, the faces and the stories of those who never made the journey home. It’s a day of honor and remembrance. The heroes we honor today were not defined by the way that they died, but by the way that they lived.

“They lived with a purpose, with courage, with a belief, quiet or loud, that this country was worth defending. Memorial Day is not just about soldiers alone. It’s about families. It’s about the gold star families who carry the weight that the rest of us could not bear. It’s about the spouses who answered the knock on the door. It’s about the children who grew up with an honored flag folded where a parent should have stood. To those families, and to those here today, your sacrifice is woven into the fabric of our country. We honor you, not just today, but every day,” Venafro concluded.

Following the message by Venafro, “Taps” was performed by the retired Valley Police Chief.

A reception at the Museum of East Alabama followed the ceremony.