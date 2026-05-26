Two new rental opportunities at Spring Villa Park

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika Parks and Recreation Department is expanding its event offerings at Spring Villa Park with the introduction of two new rental opportunities: the Penn Yonge Room and the Spring Villa Lodge. These additions provide flexible, scenic venues for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.

Penn Yonge Room Now Available

The Penn Yonge Room is now available for rental and is located within the newly renovated dining hall of the historic Penn Yonge House. This inviting space is ideal for smaller events, offering a comfortable setting for gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

The room includes:

A spacious indoor gathering area

Tables and chairs provided

Access to a warming kitchen

Newly installed restrooms just outside the dining hall

For events seeking both indoor and outdoor experiences, a nearby pavilion is also available for rent, allowing hosts to seamlessly expand their celebration into the surrounding park setting.

The Penn Yonge Room is available for $400 for a four-hour rental, making it an accessible option for birthday parties, showers, meetings and small receptions.

Spring Villa Lodge Open for Bookings

Spring Villa Lodge is now officially available for event rentals and is currently booking summer and fall weddings, receptions and large-scale celebrations.

Located within Spring Villa Park and surrounded by towering trees, open green space and the historic Penn Yonge House, Spring Villa Lodge offers a serene backdrop for couples planning their dream wedding, families hosting milestone celebrations and organizations coordinating corporate or community events.

Inside, guests will find a bright, open hall designed to accommodate large groups while maintaining a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The lodge’s neutral interior palette allows hosts to easily tailor décor to their vision.

To enhance comfort and functionality, the facility includes spacious restrooms along with private bridal and groomsmen preparation suites. Each suite features its own bathroom, offering a quiet, comfortable space for wedding parties to prepare and relax before the celebration begins.

Beyond the main hall, the expansive lawn area provides additional flexibility for ceremonies, receptions and outdoor gatherings. String lighting draped across the green space creates a warm, inviting ambiance as evening falls, making it ideal for sunset ceremonies, open-air dining and dancing under the stars.

Flexible Rental Options

Weekday Rental (Monday–Thursday): $1,000 for an 8-hour block

One-Day Weekend Rental (Friday–Sunday): $4,000

Two-Day Weekend Rental (Friday–Sunday): $5,000

Each rental includes access to up to 30 round tables (seating up to eight guests each), 30 rectangular tables, 200 white cushioned folding chairs and 200 brown cushioned chairs — providing ample seating for events both large and intimate.

Expanding Opportunities at Spring Villa Park

With the addition of the Penn Yonge Room and Spring Villa Lodge, Spring Villa Park now offers a diverse range of rental options to meet the needs of the community — from intimate indoor gatherings to expansive weddings and large events in a picturesque setting.

For rental information, availability or to schedule a tour of Spring Villa Lodge, please visit springvillalodge.com or contact Cody King at (334) 752-2492.