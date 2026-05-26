Opelika CRS Parent Consultant Sharonica Turner graduates from PIPA

CONTRIBUTED BY

RICHARD COUCH

OPELIKA — Opelika Children’s Rehabilitation Service (CRS) Parent Consultant, Sharonica Turner, recently graduated from the Partners in Policymaking Alabama (PIPA) program in Prattville.

Turner earned the Most Supportive Award, which other PIPA participants vote on. She said winning the award meant a great deal to her because it symbolized the growth, perseverance and heart that she puts behind her work every day. She said she was surprised by the award and excited that other parent consultants could join her to celebrate.

“It made the moment even more special and encouraging for me,” she said. “It reminded me that advocacy matters and that creating inclusive, supportive opportunities for families can truly make a difference. Receiving the award also motivated me to continue pushing forward with long-term goals for community inclusion and family support.”

PIPA is a leadership training program designed for individuals with developmental disabilities and their family members. In PIPA, participants develop the knowledge and skills needed to advocate for opportunities and supports that promote self-determination, independence and integration in all aspects of community life for themselves and others. PIPA graduates are prepared to work with policymakers and empowered to be advocates for change.

As a parent consultant for CRS, which is a division of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS), Sharonica provides peer support, local resources and guidance to families navigating special health care needs.

As the mother of a child with autism, Turner said her favorite part of PIPA was learning about disability history and gaining a deeper understanding of advocacy and inclusion.

“As someone who is still fairly new on this autism journey, it opened my eyes to the experiences, challenges and progress that individuals with disabilities and their families have faced over the years,” she said. “It gave me a greater appreciation for the importance of advocacy and community support. I also enjoyed growing as a leader, connecting with other participants and developing a project that directly impacts families in our community.”

CRS parent consultants work with families of children with disabilities to provide:

Peer support: Consultants are parents or caregivers of children with special needs, providing firsthand understanding and empathy.

System navigation: They assist with finding local resources, maneuvering through medical equipment needs (like seating clinics) and navigating care systems.

Advocacy and engagement: They support families through programs like Local Parent Advisory Committees (LPAC), ensuring family-centered care and sharing feedback to improve services.

Statewide presence: Consultants operate across Alabama.

If you are a parent or caregiver seeking support, you can connect with a local consultant through your nearest CRS office. Office locations and contact information are available at rehab.alabama.gov.

Created by the Alabama Legislature in 1994, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) is the state agency that serves Alabamians with disabilities, helping to reach their maximum potential. Its continuum-of-care approach means that support and resources are available to Alabamians with disabilities at every stage of life.