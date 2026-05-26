Opelika launches “Pow-R” Workforce Initiative

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika is proud to announce the launch of its new POW-R Workforce Initiative, a strategic effort led by Opelika Economic Development and designed to enhance workforce development, strengthen talent pipelines and support the continued growth of local businesses and industries.

The POW-R initiative — short for Preparing Opelika’s Workforce Readiness — represents a coordinated, city-led approach to aligning education, training and employment opportunities with the evolving needs of Opelika’s business community.

The initiative brings together K-12 education systems, higher education institutions, workforce agencies and industry partners to ensure that both current and future workers are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.

“At its core, POW-R is about putting the power of opportunity into the hands of our people and our businesses,” said Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith. “By investing in workforce readiness and talent development, we are ensuring that Opelika remains competitive, resilient and positioned for long-term success.”

Through this initiative, Opelika Economic Development is expanding its workforce team and sharpening its focus on both talent development and talent attraction.

Grace Dickerson, project manager of Workforce Development, will lead efforts focused on building strong local talent pipelines. Her work will center on partnerships with Opelika City Schools, Lee County Schools and Auburn University, helping connect students to career pathways and ensuring alignment between education and industry needs.

Dickerson will also play a key role in developing programs that promote career awareness, hands-on learning opportunities and workforce engagement at an early stage.

Madison Bush, project manager for Talent Attraction and Business Retention & Expansion (BR&E), will focus on bringing new talent into the region and supporting the workforce needs of existing employers. Her responsibilities include working with military transition programs, community colleges, regional universities and K-12 schools and broader recruitment initiatives to attract skilled workers to Opelika.

Bush will also help strengthen relationships with existing industries by supporting workforce solutions that drive retention, expansion and long-term success.

“By aligning our workforce strategies with the real-time needs of industry, POW-R allows us to better serve both our employers and our residents,” said John Sweatman, Director of Opelika Economic Development. “Grace and Madison bring complementary strengths that will help us build a stronger, more connected workforce ecosystem.”

The initiative also emphasizes sector-specific strategies across key industries such as manufacturing, health care, education, retail and hospitality. These efforts include modernizing the perception of advanced manufacturing careers, expanding apprenticeship and internship opportunities, improving recruitment outreach and supporting employee retention through career development and workplace flexibility.

In addition to Dickerson and Bush, the city works with Greg Leikvold, Workforce Development Specialist, to build programs like Municipal Court Skills for Success, Latino Community Workforce Development and Champions Academy. Grounded in the city’s long-term vision for economic and social development, these programs provide guidance, education and support that lead to employment opportunities, career advancement and an improved quality of life for those who participate.

As part of the initiative, the city will promote workforce efforts under the #WorkforcePower campaign, highlighting the critical role of skilled workers in driving economic growth and innovation while celebrating the individuals who power Opelika’s industries.

The POW-R Workforce Initiative reflects Opelika’s ongoing commitment to fostering a skilled, adaptable workforce that meets the demands of modern industry while creating meaningful opportunities for its citizens.

For more information about the POW-R Workforce Initiative, please contact John Sweatman, Director of Opelika Economic Development, at (334) 705-5114.