Shepherd to seek county commission seat, District 2

CONTRIBUTED

LEE COUNTY — Angela Shepherd announced her candidacy today by qualifying for the Lee County Commission, District 2.

It will be Shepherd’s first run for public office. While she is a political outsider, she is no newcomer to advocating for what’s best for Lee County and the state of Alabama.

Shepherd has experience in the government sector, working with the Legislature and various elected officials to combat voter fraud and enhance election integrity.

Shepherd has worked with Campus Crusade for Christ for 27 years. She has served in ministry and in leadership positions through her job with athletes at Auburn University.

Shepherd is a member of both the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and the Alabama State Republican Party Executive Committee. She is the founder and manager of Voters for Election Integrity; a nonprofit organization focused on voter education and transparency.

“I want to see more transparency between the commission and the voters, stronger public safety in our county buildings and clear, honest accountability for how county funds are distributed,” said Shepherd. “When we spend taxpayer dollars, people deserve to know exactly where that money is going, to whom it is going and most importantly, why.”

Shepherd and her husband, Scott, have been married for 27 years and have four children. They attend First Baptist Church in Opelika.

For more information on Shepherd’s candidacy, please visit www.teamshepherd2026.com.