On the Mark | Opelika boys, girls battle hard in road matchups

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION — The Opelika High School basketball teams faced tough road competition last week against Handley and Smiths Station.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Bulldogs dropped both contests, falling 70–64 to Handley and 46–44 to Smiths Station. In the matchup at Handley, Opelika lost 70–65 in overtime after leading by three with seven seconds left before Handley forced OT with a last-second three-pointer. Nakynlee Covington led Opelika with 21 points, while Kamora Johnson and Kailey Dowdell each added 11.

Against Smiths Station, the Lady Bulldogs came up just short again, losing 46–44, with Kamora Johnson leading the scoring with 14 points.

Boys Basketball

The Opelika boys (18–6, A 1–3) split their two games, defeating Handley 72–56 before falling to Smiths Station 56–40.

At Handley, Kaleb Baker led the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Brady McNally with 16 and J. Holloway with 11.

Despite their strong performance earlier in the week, the Bulldogs fell to Smiths Station in a key area matchup.

Season leaders include Brady McNally, averaging 14 points per game, AJ Harvis shooting 48% from the field, Kaleb Baker averaging six rebounds and Cardae Wright contributing four assists per game.

Upcoming Games

Both Opelika teams will host Auburn on Friday, Jan. 30, at the OHS Sports Arena. JV boys tip off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the varsity games on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, beginning at 5:15 p.m., or stream via foxsportsthegame.com or the iHeartradio app.

.

Wrestling Teams Show Strength as Postseason Approaches

The OHS boys’ wrestling squad, featuring a freshman- and sophomore-heavy roster, has shown remarkable growth throughout the season. Leading the way is junior Noah Mitchell (157 lbs.) has compiled an impressive 40–8 record. Mitchell has secured three tournament titles, along with a third-place finish at the Georgia Grappler and fourth at the Scott Rohrer Tournament. With continued momentum, he is projected to finish on the podium at this year’s state championships.

The team also returns to last season’s state qualifier, Colt Dickson (215 lbs.), adding experienced depth to the lineup.

On the girls’ side, a young roster is anchored by standout Gabby Reese (114 lbs.), who has put together a dominant 32–1 record this season. Reese has claimed four tournament championships and has only been taken down once all year. She currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the ALWCA poll and boasts victories over all the top five wrestlers in her weight class, including two wins over last year’s state runner-up and one over the defending state champion.

OMS 8th-Grade Boys Basketball Caps Outstanding Season at 15–1

The OMS eighth-grade basketball team wrapped up a dominant season, finishing with an impressive 15–1 record. The offense was fueled by a balanced scoring attack, led by Landon Nelms, who totaled 188 points on the year. KJ Kyles added 158 points, while Landon Jones and Cam Johnson contributed 146 and 106 points, respectively.

On the boards, Bryan McHan, Cam Johnson and Landon Jones emerged as the team’s leading rebounders, consistently controlling possessions and setting the tone inside. KJ Kyles and Cam Johnson paced the team in assists, helping drive an efficient, team-oriented offense

Defensively, Cam Johnson and Landon Nelms led the way in taking charges, highlighting the team’s toughness and commitment to discipline on both ends of the court.

With strong contributors across the lineup, the team’s stellar record reflects a season of teamwork, effort and exceptional skill development. See roster to the right.

Congratulations Haiden “Shooter” Harper

Lee-Scott Academy senior basketball player, Haiden “Shooter” Harper, reached a milestone against Beulah last week. Harper hit a three-pointer to score his 2,000th point in his career at LSA. Harper’s team is 19-3 and will host the area tournament in the coming week. Harper’s first points of his career happened when he was playing varsity in the eigth grade against Wiregrass.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.