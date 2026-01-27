Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton announces re-election bid

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY CORONER’S CAMPAIGN

LEE COUNTY — After more than two decades of dedicated public service to Lee County, Coroner Daniel Sexton today announced his candidacy for re-election in the 2026 election cycle. He began his service to Lee County 21 years ago as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, responding to emergencies and saving lives.

In recognition of his commitment and expertise, he was appointed deputy coroner by the late, longtime Coroner Bill Harris. Following Harris’ sudden and untimely passing, Sexton was appointed coroner by Judge Bill English in July 2022.

The citizens of Lee County elected Sexton as Coroner in November 2022, and he assumed office in January 2023. Over the past three and a half years, he has had the solemn privilege of serving and supporting more than 1,800 families during their most difficult moments—providing compassionate, professional and thorough death investigations in accordance with Alabama law.

“As your coroner, I have approached every case with the utmost respect, integrity and dedication to truth,” Sexton said. “Serving Lee County in this role is both a profound responsibility and an honor. I am deeply grateful for the trust the voters placed in me in 2022, and I am asking for your continued support so I can build on this foundation of service for another term.”

With the 2026 election approaching (primaries in May and general election in November), Sexton said he is committed to maintaining the high standards of the Lee County Coroner’s Office: 24/7 availability, accurate determinations of cause and manner of death, collaboration with law enforcement and the District Attorney and sensitive support for grieving families.

“I remain focused on professionalism, transparency and compassion in every investigation,” Sexton said. “Lee County deserves a Coroner who puts service first — someone who has lived and worked in our community for years and understands the needs of our families. I humbly ask the citizens of Lee County to re-elect me so I may continue this important work on your behalf.”

For more information about Sexton’s record of service, campaign updates or to get involved, visit www.sexton4coroner.com, facebook.com/sexton4coroner or text/call (334) 941-0911.