New TrekFit wall installed at Town Creek Inclusive Playground

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Removal and installation of a new TrekFit wall at the Town Creek Inclusive Playground was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 20. The project will replace the existing TrekFit wall with a new model.

The area surrounding the wall, including the small pavilion, will be temporarily closed to the public during installation for safety purposes. The entrance and walkway located on Camellia Drive near Wrights Mill Road will also be roped off for crew access. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Unforeseen circumstances or weather impacts could cause construction delays. The city of Auburn appreciates the community’s patience as these improvements are made to ensure Auburn’s parks remain safe and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please contact Auburn Parks and Recreation at (334) 501-2930 or visit auburnal.gov/parks.