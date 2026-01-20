Bulldogs fall to Central

OPINION —
The Opelika Bulldogs boys’ and girls’ basketball programs faced a challenging stretch of competition this week, suffering key losses against regional rivals Central-Phenix City and Auburn.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldogs Fall Hard to Central
The Opelika boys’ squad saw its four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end on Jan. 13, when they took a 71–41 loss on the road against the Central Red Devils. The defeat was notable because the Bulldogs entered the game ranked significantly higher in the MaxPreps Alabama standings but were unable to match Central’s energy and execution.
Despite entering the matchup with momentum and a strong record, Opelika struggled to gain traction offensively. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 18–4, while Central improved to 8–8 and extended its own winning streak.
Looking Ahead to Auburn
Opelika’s boys were immediately tasked with regrouping, as they prepared for a critical matchup against Auburn later that week — another rivalry game expected to feature standout guard play on both sides.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Opelika Girls Take Loss at Central-Phenix City
The Opelika girls’ team also ran into trouble against Central-Phenix City. In recent matchups, the Bulldogs fell 60–35 to Central, continuing a difficult stretch of road performances. Claire Barber led Opelika with 12 points followed by Lyric Mitchell eight points.
Bulldogs Overpowered by Auburn
Just days later, on Jan. 16, the struggles continued as the girls’ team suffered a decisive 74–21 loss on the road to the Auburn Tigers. Auburn dominated both ends of the floor, handing Opelika one of its largest defeats of the seasons.
This marked another setback in what an up-and-down campaign for the Bulldogs has been, who opened with wins over Smiths Station.
SUMMARY
Both Opelika basketball programs — boys and girls — faced adversity this past week.
Boys
• Lost 71–41 to Central-Phenix City
• Preparing for Auburn matchup
Girls
• Lost 60–35 to Central-Phenix City
• Lost 74–21 to Auburn
Opelika girls and boys play Friday, Jan. 23 at Smiths Station. Fans can listen to the game on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 AM, IHeartRadio app and online foxsportsthegame.com presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. The Voice of the Bulldogs, Van Riggs and color analyst Jason Lee will provide the broadcast.
INDOOR TRACK
Opelika Indoor Track and Field Team participated in the Ice Breakers tournament last week. The following student athletes placed in their respective events:
GIRLS
60 Meter Dash
• 8.20 – Malia Jeter, 34th
400 Meter Dash
• Alieah Nelms, 2nd
Ava Thomas, 11th
• Jada Coleman 42nd
800 Meter Run
• 18-0.75, Ava Thomas, 1st
• 2:35.61, Alieah Nelms, 12th
• 2:53.41, Kaitlyn Lynch, 40th
Shot Put
• 25-8.25, Kaysee Dexter, 40th
BOYS
60 Meter Dash
• Jamel Griffin, 4th
Leland Bell, 35th
400 Meter Dash
• 52.75, Nicholas Brock, 27th
800 Meter Run
• 2:10.13, Nicholas Brock, 18th
High Jump
• 6-0, Kaleb Baker. 9th
• 5-10, Braeden Dowdell, 14th
• 5-4, Carter Yelder, 23rd
Long Jump
• 19-1, Braeden Dowdell, 26th
• 18-11, Jamel Griffin, 28th
• 17-10.75, Kaleb Baker, 42nd
Triple Jump
• 43-7, Braeden Dowdell, 8th
• 38-7.5, Carter Yelder, 20th
Shot Put
• 46-10.5, Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 10th
D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.