Bulldogs fall to Central

The Opelika Bulldogs boys’ and girls’ basketball programs faced a challenging stretch of competition this week, suffering key losses against regional rivals Central-Phenix City and Auburn.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bulldogs Fall Hard to Central

The Opelika boys’ squad saw its four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end on Jan. 13, when they took a 71–41 loss on the road against the Central Red Devils. The defeat was notable because the Bulldogs entered the game ranked significantly higher in the MaxPreps Alabama standings but were unable to match Central’s energy and execution.

Despite entering the matchup with momentum and a strong record, Opelika struggled to gain traction offensively. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 18–4, while Central improved to 8–8 and extended its own winning streak.

Looking Ahead to Auburn

Opelika’s boys were immediately tasked with regrouping, as they prepared for a critical matchup against Auburn later that week — another rivalry game expected to feature standout guard play on both sides.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Opelika Girls Take Loss at Central-Phenix City

The Opelika girls’ team also ran into trouble against Central-Phenix City. In recent matchups, the Bulldogs fell 60–35 to Central, continuing a difficult stretch of road performances. Claire Barber led Opelika with 12 points followed by Lyric Mitchell eight points.

Bulldogs Overpowered by Auburn

Just days later, on Jan. 16, the struggles continued as the girls’ team suffered a decisive 74–21 loss on the road to the Auburn Tigers. Auburn dominated both ends of the floor, handing Opelika one of its largest defeats of the seasons.

This marked another setback in what an up-and-down campaign for the Bulldogs has been, who opened with wins over Smiths Station.

SUMMARY

Both Opelika basketball programs — boys and girls — faced adversity this past week.

Boys

• Lost 71–41 to Central-Phenix City

• Preparing for Auburn matchup

Girls

• Lost 60–35 to Central-Phenix City

• Lost 74–21 to Auburn

Opelika girls and boys play Friday, Jan. 23 at Smiths Station. Fans can listen to the game on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 AM, IHeartRadio app and online foxsportsthegame.com presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. The Voice of the Bulldogs, Van Riggs and color analyst Jason Lee will provide the broadcast.

INDOOR TRACK

Opelika Indoor Track and Field Team participated in the Ice Breakers tournament last week. The following student athletes placed in their respective events:

GIRLS

60 Meter Dash

• 8.20 – Malia Jeter, 34th

400 Meter Dash

• Alieah Nelms, 2nd

Ava Thomas, 11th

• Jada Coleman 42nd

800 Meter Run

• 18-0.75, Ava Thomas, 1st

• 2:35.61, Alieah Nelms, 12th

• 2:53.41, Kaitlyn Lynch, 40th

Shot Put

• 25-8.25, Kaysee Dexter, 40th

BOYS

60 Meter Dash

• Jamel Griffin, 4th

Leland Bell, 35th

400 Meter Dash

• 52.75, Nicholas Brock, 27th

800 Meter Run

• 2:10.13, Nicholas Brock, 18th

High Jump

• 6-0, Kaleb Baker. 9th

• 5-10, Braeden Dowdell, 14th

• 5-4, Carter Yelder, 23rd

Long Jump

• 19-1, Braeden Dowdell, 26th

• 18-11, Jamel Griffin, 28th

• 17-10.75, Kaleb Baker, 42nd

Triple Jump

• 43-7, Braeden Dowdell, 8th

• 38-7.5, Carter Yelder, 20th

Shot Put

• 46-10.5, Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 10th

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.