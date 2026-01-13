On the Mark | Busy week highlights Opelika sports

OPINION —

Opelika High School’s girls and boys basketball teams turned in a strong week of action, collecting area wins and setting up a rivalry matchup with Auburn.

OHS basketball

Opelika High Girls basketball (8-13, A 1-0) defeated Smiths Station 65-61 at the sports arena on the Opelika High campus, in front of a packed house. The Lady Dogs were led by three players in double digits, Kamora Johnson led with 16 points, followed by 10 points from Londyn Gardner and Lyric Mitchell.

OHS lost to BRHS earlier in the week, 62-70. Nakynlee Covington and Kamora Johnson led the team with 16 points apiece followed by Zion Fears 15 points.

The Opelika Boys (17-3, A 1-0) swept a pair of basketball games last week, beating BRHS 59-57 and Smiths Station 55-47. Coach Button is off to a great start since becoming head coach at Opelika.

Both teams played at Central earlier in the week, the results were not available at press time.

Opelika is set to play Auburn at AHS Friday night, JV boys start at 5p, girls at 6p and boys 7p. Fans can listen to the games on iHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game, the iHeartRadio app and online at foxsportsthegame.com, airtime at 5:15p presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic.

OHS hires new coach

Opelika High School officially announced Jonathan Chandler as the new head football coach last Wednesday, ushering in a fresh era for the Bulldog program. Chandler, a seasoned leader with a reputation for building strong teams and fostering player development, steps into the role with high expectations from both the school and the community.

Chandler brings a wealth of experience to Opelika, having served in various coaching capacities, including wide receiver coach, offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and head coach for one season. He emphasizes discipline, teamwork and academic success alongside athletic achievement. His coaching philosophy centers on creating a culture of accountability and resilience — qualities that have become hallmarks of successful programs across the state.

The decision to hire Chandler follows an extensive search process aimed at finding a coach who not only understands the game but also embodies the values of Opelika High.

“Jonathan is the right fit for our program,” said OCS officials. “His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence on and off the field.”

For Chandler, the opportunity is both exciting and humbling.

“Opelika has a proud tradition, and I’m honored to be part of it,” he shared. “Our goal is to compete at the highest level while shaping young men into leaders for life.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming season, fans can expect renewed energy and a focus on fundamentals under Chandler’s leadership. With spring practice just around the corner, the community is eager to see how this new chapter unfolds.

Chandler wasted no time after the announcement, hitting the ground running to meet players, connect with youth leagues and lay the foundation for a strong program.

His priority? Building a top-notch coaching staff. Chandler plans to hire a new offensive coordinator along with two to four assistant coaches, a critical step for any new head coach looking to establish his system and culture.

“This is more than football — it’s about community,” Chandler said. “I want to make sure every player feels supported and every young athlete in Opelika knows they have a path to success.”

The Bulldogs’ faithful are eager to see what Chandler’s leadership will bring. With his deep ties to the school and city, expectations are high for a program that prides itself on tradition and competitiveness. As spring practice approaches, one thing is clear: Opelika football is entering a new era, and Jonathan Chandler is ready to lead the Opelika football program.

Chandler plans to continue the regular weekly luncheons during the season and some during the off season. Building the Opelika Quarterback Club remains high on Chandlers list, he knows the importance of having a healthy relationship with community stakeholders.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.