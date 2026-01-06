Opelika Council seeks legal counsel on variance issued in 80s

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — During Opelika City Council’s meeting on Tuesday night, the council approved a resolution authorizing an engagement letter with Gordon, Dana & Gilmore LLC for professional services related to a variance or nonconforming use for bed-and-breakfast properties in Opelika that was issued in the late 1980s.

“This resolution would approve the hiring of a law firm to obtain what is, in effect, a second opinion on the legal sufficiency of a Board of Zoning Adjustment ruling from the late 1980s regarding bed-and-breakfast properties being granted a variance and the character of that granting,” City Attorney Robbie Treese said.

Treese explained that the resolution allows the city to seek an independent legal opinion on the ongoing effect of the Board of Zoning Adjustment ruling. The review will examine whether the approval constituted a variance or a nonconforming use and how that designation affects its continuing validity.

When Ward 2 Council Member Janataka Hughley-Holmes asked about the firm’s relationship with the city, Treese said this is the first time the city has engaged the firm and explained the reasoning behind the selection.

“Because this is a matter of research, many of the firms the city has used previously were not considered,” Treese said. “We have engaged several well-known firms over the years, and in order to eliminate any potential conflicts, this firm’s opinion was sought. They have been in business for a long time and are certainly capable of litigating the matter if it comes to that.”

The motion passed unanimously.

Mayor’s comments and recognitions

The council received a report on the Rebuild Alabama Funds by City Engineer Scott Parker. He discussed two projects that are using ARF funds — intersection improvements at Cunningham Drive and Frederick Road and the Gateway Drive resurfacing share-used path project.

Mayor Eddie Smith issued a proclamation recognizing January 2026 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and designating Opelika as a trafficking-free zone. The proclamation was presented to Kathryn Guthrie, founder of Worthy2.

Smith also presented an Attagirl Award to Yarbi Cound in recognition of a recent professional achievement.

“In September 2025, Cound was contacted by Yolota, a platform designed to automate collaboration among emergency responders, clinical practitioners and caseworkers,” Smith said.

Smith said Yolota is the first platform built specifically to connect the “helper community” and is used by municipalities, counties and states nationwide to address complex community challenges.

He said Yolota invited Cound to serve as a contributing author on its website, and in November, her first article, ‘The Case of Pre-Arrest Diversion and Co-Response Programs,’ was published.

“When Cound was hired, she was tasked with helping bring Chief Shane Healey’s vision into practice,” Smith said. “Since that time, the department has expanded to include two additional caseworkers — one example of how her efforts and long hours are producing tangible results. Officials noted that her work is now being modeled by agencies across the country.”

After recognizing Cound, Smith, the council and Opelika Police Chief Johnathan Clifton, along with retiring OPD Chief Shane Healey recognized four OPD officers celebrating promotions and reassignments.

In other business

The council approved the adoption of the City Council agenda for the Jan. 6, 2026 meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the Dec. 16, 2025 City Council meeting.

The council also:

Approved demolition requests for properties at 1801 S. Long St. and 111 S. Railroad Ave.

Held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance for an amended development plan for the Wyndham PUD (15.04 acres at 3150 Wyndham Industrial Drive) for first reading.

Held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance to revise minimum lot width requirements in the C-1 district for first reading.

Held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map for 2209 Lafayette Parkway (6.1 acres rezoned from M-1/GC-P to C-3/GC-P) for first reading.

Held a public hearing regarding the rezoning of 20.1 acres at 2505 Anderson Road from R-3 to R-4; the applicant withdrew the request, and no action was taken.

Consent Agenda Approvals

The council approved the consent agenda, which included:

A retail wine and beer off-premises license for Opelika Bottle Shop 25, doing business as Tipsy Town

A $190,000 bid for the Dallas B. Smith Armory Building

A $262,000 bid for City Hall and the City Hall Annex

Acceptance of rights-of-way dedications from JAD Real Estate LLC and 2112 Cunningham Property Exchange LLC

Acceptance of public infrastructure and utilities in various subdivisions

Approval of an amended organizational chart for the Economic Development Department

Approval of Change Order No. 1 for the Thomason Drive Extension Project in the amount of $68,220

Establishment of a committee supporting the Alabama USA Semi-Quincentennial Commission

Reappointment of Ben Hand as municipal court judge

Approval of fiscal year 2026 appropriation contracts and special appropriations for:

Lee County Literacy Coalition, $4,000

J.W. Darden Foundation, $2,500

Sound Wall Music Initiative – Songwriters Festival, $10,000

Ordinances

The council approved an amendment to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual.

The next Opelika City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, starting at 6 p.m.