On the Mark | OHS Bulldogs finding their stride

OPINION — As area play approaches, Opelika’s basketball programs are finding momentum at the right time, with the Lady Bulldogs surging and the boys continuing a dominant run.

OHS Bulldogs Girls

The Opelika girls (7-13) are playing their best basketball of the season, winning three of their last four games during the holiday stretch. Head coach Blake Smalley has seen his team grow in confidence and execution, and the results speak for themselves.

Opelika opened the break with a 53-45 win over Handley, powered by Nakynlee Covington’s 19 points, while Claire Barber and Londyn Gardner chipped in 11 points each. The momentum continued with a dominant 56-25 victory over Deerfield-Windsor, where Kamora Johnson led the way with 12 points, followed by 11 from Zion Fears and Covington.

The lone setback came against a strong Morgan County squad, falling 60-25, despite solid efforts from Fears and Johnson, who scored eight points apiece. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back in thrilling fashion, edging Shaw 51-49 behind Johnson’s game-high 15 points and Lyric Mitchell’s eight points.

With area play looming, Opelika’s recent surge could not have come at a better time. The Lady Bulldogs will look to carry that momentum into Friday night’s matchup.

Bulldogs Boys Off to a Hot Start

The Opelika boys enter Area competition with an impressive 15-3 record, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the region. The Bulldogs have been dominant on both ends of the floor, highlighted by recent wins over Valley (65-36), Oakwood Academy (75-67), Guntersville (73-72) and Northside (75-63).

Brady McNalley leads the team in scoring, averaging 13 points per game, while Kaleb Baker and Cardea Wright provide balance with 11 and 10 points per game, respectively. Baker and Wright also control the boards, each averaging six rebounds per contest. This combination of scoring depth and rebounding strength has been key to Opelika’s success.

Friday night’s showdown with Smiths Station will be a critical test as the Bulldogs aim to set the tone for area play.

Opelika Football Coaching Search

Away from the hardwood, Opelika City Schools have begun interviews for the head football coaching position. Sources close to the process indicate the search is focused on proven head coaches with a track record of success. While there is no official deadline, the hire could be finalized later this week or next. As always, “On the Mark” will keep you updated — because as we like to say, “Nothing official, time will tell.”

Local Basketball Roundup