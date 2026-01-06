Bella’s Bridal brings bling to finding the ring in downtown Opelika

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Bella’s Bridal is opening a new location in Opelika in the early spring of 2026 — bringing private suites and dedicated stylists to local brides, helping them say “yes” to the dress.

“Bella’s offers a carefully curated selection of top bridal designers, with gowns that range from timeless and classic to modern and fashion-forward,” said Co-Founder and Owner Carol Riney. “We pride ourselves on having something for every bride and every vision. We saw an opportunity to bring an elevated bridal shopping experience to the area — one that focuses not only on beautiful gowns, but also on exceptional service. Many brides in this area were already driving to Hoover to shop with us, and we felt it was important to bring that same high-touch experience closer to home.”

Co-owner Meghan Biberstein said the construction for the new Bella’s Bridal has already begun and she looks forward to providing a location for Lee County brides to shop without having to travel hours to find their perfect dress.

“We spend a lot of time at Lake Martin and love exploring the Auburn and Opelika area,” she said. “Over time, we truly fell in love with the charm, history and sense of community in downtown Opelika. We also noticed that a large number of our brides were already traveling from this area to our Hoover location, which made opening a second location feel like a natural next step. We’re currently under construction and plan to open our doors in early 2026. The new Bella’s Bridal will be located on the corner of South 8th Street in downtown Opelika, right in the heart of the community.”

As Bella’s Bridal helps brides find their perfect dress, Biberstein said they will receive a personal experience, creating connection and custom services.

“We love helping brides find one of the most self-expressive dresses they’ll ever wear,” she said. “Our goal is for every bride to feel like herself — confident, comfortable and truly beautiful, when she says ‘Yes’ to her dress. The Opelika location will offer a very intimate experience, focusing exclusively on bridal gowns, accessories and gown preservation. Brides will enjoy one-on-one appointments in three private bridal suites with a dedicated stylist. Custom service is truly the heart of our business, and we strive to make every bride feel celebrated, supported and special from the moment she walks through our doors.”

With family connection in mind, Biberstein said she is excited to serve and grow Bella’s Bridal in Opelika, and has already had a positive experience while visiting.

“I’m Carol’s niece and have always had a passion for bridal and the experience surrounding it,” she said. “I began working full-time at Bella’s in 2023 and currently manage our Hoover location. I’m excited to also serve as a co-owner of our new Opelika location and help bring the Bella’s experience to a new community.

“Every time we visit Opelika and Auburn, we’re met with so much warmth and encouragement. From other boutique owners to coffee shop and restaurant owners, as well as wedding vendors in the area, the excitement has been overwhelming. We’re really looking forward to building strong relationships and becoming an active part of the community.”

As Bella’s Bridal expands, Riney said she is excited to spread the joy that it has been creating for brides to Opelika.

“I opened Bella’s 19 years ago, and it has been such a joy to grow the business and watch it evolve while staying true to our values of exceptional service and care for every bride,” she said. “Our team is beyond excited to expand. We’re incredibly proud of the staff we’ve built in Hoover, and we love that they’ll have the opportunity to help train and mentor our new Opelika team. As we build out our staff locally, we’re confident we’ll create the same supportive, service-driven culture that Bella’s is known for.”

For more information, visit bellasalabama.com.