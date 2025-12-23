On the Mark | Dec. 24, 2025

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —Bryan Moore shocked Opelika football fans last week when he announced his resignation as head coach of the Bulldogs after just two seasons. This move was unexpected, especially after Moore led the team to a thrilling win over rival Auburn High and then led the team to a Super 7 Championship appearance. He is expected to be named head coach at Foley High School.

For many, this felt like the start of a long and successful era. Instead, Opelika finds itself searching for a new leader.

Regardless of how you feel about Moore’s departure, one thing is clear: Opelika High School is now at a crossroads. All eyes are on Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis. This will be the most significant hire of his tenure so far, and the decision will shape the future of Bulldog football for years to come.

The next coach must be more than a tactician. Opelika needs someone with character, someone willing to plant roots in this community — living here, worshiping here and committing to stay for the long haul. Stability matters. Moore was among the top five highest-paid coaches in Alabama, earning around $168,000 annually. That level of investment signals that Opelika is serious about football, and it should allow the district to attract a proven winner with a strong track record.

The program is in excellent shape. The foundation is solid, the talent pipeline is strong and the facilities are first-class. This is not a rebuild — it’s an opportunity for the right coach to step in and continue the winning tradition established over the past two years. The search should be statewide, and it should include the biggest names in high school coaching. Timing isn’t perfect, but Opelika has enough breathing room to conduct a thorough process and have someone in place within a month.

OHS Principal Keli Fisher and Athletic Director Craig Montel will play key roles in this decision, working alongside Davis to ensure the right fit. Their combined experience and understanding of Opelika’s culture will be invaluable.

Now is not the time to panic. The program’s reputation and resources will attract a deep pool of qualified candidates. However, it’s worth noting that some of the more prominent names in coaching may only apply if they’re guaranteed the job — a reality that must be considered during negotiations.

Opelika football is more than a game; it’s a source of pride for this community. The next hire must honor that tradition while building for the future. If the right person is chosen, the Bulldogs will remain a force in Alabama high school football for years to come.

To all the fans and supporters — enjoy the holidays, trust the process and stay optimistic. The best days for Opelika football are still ahead.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.

Merry Christmas!