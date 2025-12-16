On the Mark | OHS basketball roundup and more

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION — The Opelika Bulldogs boys basketball team continues its impressive run, improving to 10-2 overall after recent wins over Rehobeth (74-69), Carroll (70-69) and New Brockton (84-45). Brady McNally leads the Bulldogs with 13.5 points per game, while Kaleb Baker and JaDarian Holloway each average 10.5 points.

Opelika Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-10 after winning two games last week. The girls beat Carroll 52-50 after trailing by 12 points with three minutes left in the game. Claire Barber led with 19 points followed by Zion Fears with 10 points. OHS beat Carroll 61-56 behind 17 points from Nakynlee Covington, followed by 13 points each from Lyric Mitchell and Kamora Johnson.

Tidbits: Local Basketball Roundup

The AHS boys basketball team is off to a strong start with a 10-4 overall record. The Tigers recently picked up wins over Loachapoka (64-41) and Hazel Green (57-51), while falling in a close contest to Darlington (73-68).

On the girls’ side, the AHS Lady Tigers continue to dominate, improving to 8-1 overall after a decisive 59-33 victory over Loachapoka.

The Lee-Scott Academy Lady Warriors are 7-6 overall and 1-0 in Area play, with recent wins over Beulah (45-22), Brookstone (58-37) and LaFayette (64-43). Meanwhile, the LSA boys have surged to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in Area play, defeating the same trio of opponents. Haiden Harper has been a standout performer, averaging 16 points per game, shooting 50% from the field and adding four assists per game. LSA also pulled off a big upset two weeks ago, knocking off AHS 73-67 at home.

Elsewhere in the county:

Beulah boys are 6-2 overall, while the Lady Bobcats sit at 2-5.

Beauregard boys are still searching for their first win at 0-3, but the Lady Hornets are off to a solid 6-2 start.

At SSHS, the Panthers boys are 7-3, while the Lady Panthers are 2-7.

The Loachapoka Lady Indians hold a 4-6 record, and the boys are 5-4 overall.

If you have local scores or stories to share, email D. Mark at foxonthemark@yahoo.com.

AHSAA NEWS

The Alabama High School Athletic Association delayed reclassiﬁcation from Dec. 15 to Jan. 23 due to ongoing litigation involving the Alabama Governor and legislature. The judge ordered arbitration while urging each party to come to an agreement so the court will not have to get involved.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.