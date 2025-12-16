Community Calendar | Week of Dec. 15, 2025

NOVEMBER THROUGH DECEMBER — DOWNTOWN AUBURN HOLIDAY SEASON

The downtown Auburn–Opelika district transforms into a holiday destination starting in November with lights, decorations and seasonal events running through January. Visit the downtown greenspace and local businesses for festive displays and community gatherings.

NOW THROUGH DEC. 29 — VERY MERRY STROLL TREE

The “Very Merry Stroll” holiday display will be open for viewing on the front lawn of the Opelika Public Library. Decorations will remain through Dec. 29.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 2 — VISIT OPELIKA’S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Take in the sights and lights of the season across the City of Opelika as festive decorations adorn downtown and beyond.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 2026 — “HEY DAY HOLIDAY” AT GREENS SPACE, AUBURN

Bundle up and enjoy a magical winter season at the greenspace outside Hey Day Market, featuring a 24-foot Christmas tree and an ice-skating rink. Open daily from noon to 8:30 p.m. beginning in November.

DECEMBER — BRING OPIE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Throughout December, the city of Opelika Community Relations Office invites families to celebrate the season by participating in the “Bring Opie Home for Christmas” campaign.

DECEMBER — CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT

Drive through the Camelot neighborhood each evening at dusk to enjoy one of Opelika’s most beloved holiday light displays, running nightly through 10 p.m.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 1 — AUBURN GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

Experience the magic of the holidays with the annual Gingerbread Village inside the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University. The display opens Dec. 8 and runs through New Year’s Day. Created by Auburn’s architecture and culinary students, this intricate exhibit features edible replicas of Auburn landmarks and is free and open to the public daily.

NOW THROUGH DEC. 20 — 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS: ROCKY BROOK POTTERS FUNDRAISER

The Rocky Brook Potters are hosting their annual 12 Days of Christmas sale now through Dec. 20 at the Denson Drive Recreation Center, offering handcrafted ornaments, gift baskets and pottery items to support the Food Bank of East Alabama. Adult and children’s pottery classes have created a wide variety of pieces — from nativity-themed ornaments to bowls and holiday designs — with all proceeds benefiting the food bank. Visitors can also donate canned goods on-site. A raffle basket and additional artist booths will be available, though sales from the separate artists’ hall do not go toward the fundraiser. The sale is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1102 Denson Drive in Opelika.

DEC. 20 — NATURE WALK AT WOOD DUCK NATURE PRESERVE

Friends of Wood Duck Nature Preserve will host a nature walk on Friday, Dec. 20, rain or shine. Participants should meet at the pavilion at 3601 Waverly Parkway, located a half-mile from U.S. 280. Coffee and snacks will be available at 7:30 a.m., and guided walks to the two covered viewing areas will begin at 8 a.m. The two-mile walk typically lasts about three hours, but attendees may return to the pavilion at any time. Loaner binoculars will be available, and all levels of bird watchers and nature enthusiasts are welcome. The preserve is site No. 10 on the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail

DEC. 20 — BUILD-A-GINGERBREAD HOUSE & CONTEST (AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA RESORT & SPA AT GRAND NATIONAL)

Families are invited to take part in a hands-on holiday tradition during the resort’s Build-a-Gingerbread House & Contest. Sessions will be held each Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Each family/group receives one gingerbread house and all decorating supplies, with one hour to create their design before judging by the resort’s chef. Cost is $30 per family/group. Reservations are encouraged at ipoolside.com; walk-ins accepted as space allows.

DEC. 20, 21 — BRUNCH WITH SANTA (AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA RESORT & SPA AT GRAND NATIONAL)

Families are invited to enjoy a festive holiday brunch with Santa at Southern Oak Restaurant, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The event features a full holiday buffet, family photos, kids’ crafts, seasonal movies and a special visit from Santa. Reservations are available by calling (334) 737-2117 or through OpenTable. Cost is $39 for adults, $25 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.

DEC. 15–19 — MERRY ART MARKET (AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM)

Last-minute holiday shoppers are invited to Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s inaugural Merry Art Market, held at the downtown Auburn office. The pop-up market will feature locally crafted works including paintings, pottery, candles and handmade goods. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 through 19. For details, contact Cat Bobo at cat@aotourism.com

or visit aotourism.com.

DEC. 19 AND 20 — HOLIDAY WALK IN THE WOODS

Enjoy a lantern-lit trail walk featuring music, spoken word and cultural performances; hikes depart every 10 minutes on Dec. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; tickets are $8 through Auburn Area Community Theatre.

DEC. 20 — WINTER WONDER WORKSHOP

Kids can enjoy hands-on winter crafts and activities at the Opelika Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

DEC. 21 — WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

Celebrate the longest night of the year from 4–7 p.m. with lighted trails, a fire pit, marshmallow roasting and lantern crafts at the KPNC; free entry.

DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

Relax at the Opelika Public Library for a full day of classic holiday films beginning at 10 a.m.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH (AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA RESORT & SPA)

Ring in 2026 at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National during its Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. The celebration includes a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, a photo booth, balloon drop and a midnight countdown with a champagne toast. Several event packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com for options and reservations. For more information, call 334-741-9292.

DECEMBER — AUSTIN 1ST FOUNDATION CHARITY CHRISTMAS GIVEBACK

Austin’s 1st Christmas, the Austin 1st Foundation’s annual holiday giveback, is collecting gifts for children at Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Community members can help fill the Sugar Plum Shop by donating through the foundation’s Amazon Wish List. All gifts will be delivered to bring joy to patients and their families during the holiday season. Learn more or participate at austin1stfoundation.org/a1c.

JAN. 16–18, 23–25 — “SOMETHING ROTTEN”

Opelika Community Theatre presents the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at 1220 Fox Run Parkway, Suite 216, Opelika. Tickets start at $16 for early-bird pricing. For details and showtimes, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.org.