On the Mark | Bulldogs proud despite loss

OPINION — Opelika’s first trip to the Class 7A state championship didn’t end the way Bulldog fans had hoped, but Wednesday night’s loss to Thompson offered a clear look at the gap between a rising program and an established dynasty. As the Warriors powered to a 48-10 win at Protective Stadium, their composure, depth and championship experience were on full display — and Opelika’s own rapid ascent under head coach Bryan Moore was just as evident, even in defeat.

Thompson vs. Opelika – Class 7A State Championship Recap

Last Wednesday night at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, Thompson dominated Opelika 48-10 to capture its sixth Class 7A state title in seven years. After settling for two early field goals, the Warriors exploded in the second quarter with four straight touchdowns, building a 34-3 halftime lead.

Key Performers:

Trent Seaborn (QB) – Alabama commit, named MVP; completed 16 of 27 passes for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns, all in the first half.

Pryce Lewis (WR) – 5 catches for 112 yards and 2 scores.

RJ Evans – Added a 3-yard rushing TD in the third quarter.

Defense contributed a pick-six by Trenton McCorvey.

Team Stats:

Thompson: 522 total yards (259 passing, 263 rushing).

Opelika: 115 total yards, only 26 in the first half; committed 3 turnovers, which Thompson converted into 21 points.

Opelika managed a late touchdown by Blake Johnson but never threatened. The Bulldogs were making their first-ever 7A title game appearance, while Thompson extended its dynasty under coach Mark Freeman, who now has 12 career state titles across multiple programs.

This was a tough game for Opelika, the Dogs fought hard to earn their way to the 7A Championship game! During pre-game warm-ups Opelika was on the field 10 minutes earlier than Thompson, due to the Warrior Walk being delayed by Super 7 officials. The delay did not cause THS to panic, rush or complain. Warrior head coach Mark Freeman told me, we are running late but we will be fine, it’s not the end of the game. This may seem minor to most folks, but for a football team to be 10 minutes late to the stadium for a championship game, it is very important.

Instead of getting the team upset and panic, coach Freeman calmly kept his team poised through pre-game warmups and everything turned out to be fine.

This is an example of how Thompson’s football program is so much better than most teams in AHSAA. Coach Mark Freeman is one of the best coaches in Alabama and runs a tight ship.

On the other hand, Opelika’s Bryan Moore is in the process of building the Opelika program to where Thompson program is today. In two short years, he has taken the Dogs to the State Finals.

Congratulations to Coach Bryan Moore, staff and team for bringing so much joy to the fateful of Opelika.

Basketball

Opelika boys basketball team (8-2) won two games last week, beating LaFayette 66-63 in LaFayette and beat Carroll 73-51 last Friday night.

V. LaFayette — Opelika was led by Caurdae Wright and Brady McNally’s 14 points apiece. Kaleb Baker added 12 points and J. Holloway chipped in seven points.

V. Charles Henderson — Opelika was led again by McNally and Wright by scoring 15 points apiece, Kari Johnson scored 14 points and Kaleb Baker added 12 points.

Opelika girls

The Lady Bulldogs won two straight games last week, beating LaFayette and Carroll. The girls beat LaFayette 53-24 in LaFayette. Kennedy Caldwell led OHS with 14 points, followed by Kamora Johnson’s 13 points and Zion Fears 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs won their second of the week, beating Carrol 52-50. Claire Barber led the team with 19 points followed by Zion Fears’ 10 points.

FBCO Pastor Jeff Meyers

Condolences to the Meyers Family, after the passing of Dr. Jeff Meyers. Pastor Meyers brought the word of GOD from the Bible to listeners everywhere. Meyers was one of a kind and will missed by many including myself.

GOD BLESS THE MEYERS FAMILY

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.