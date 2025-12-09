Commission sets public comment period for trash plan review

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted to open a public comment period regarding the county’s current trash plan during Monday nights County Commission meeting.

This public comment period will begin Dec. 15 and end on Jan. 26.

Additionally, on Jan. 26, a public hearing will be held at the commission meeting.

This is a time for the citizens to share their thoughts and opinions on the county’s trash plan.

James Spann Contract

The county also voted Monday night to enter into contract for a camera agreement with James Spann for weather data collection.

“We were provided an opportunity, an invitation from Mr. Spann to install and host, if you will, a weather station.”

The station will assist in collecting data and weather information within Lee County.

Other Business