Commission sets public comment period for trash plan review

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted to open a public comment period regarding the county’s current trash plan during Monday nights County Commission meeting.
This public comment period will begin Dec. 15 and end on Jan. 26.
Additionally, on Jan. 26, a public hearing will be held at the commission meeting.
This is a time for the citizens to share their thoughts and opinions on the county’s trash plan.
James Spann Contract
The county also voted Monday night to enter into contract for a camera agreement with James Spann for weather data collection.
“We were provided an opportunity, an invitation from Mr. Spann to install and host, if you will, a weather station.”
The station will assist in collecting data and weather information within Lee County.
Other Business
- Rita Smith shared with the commission about an EMA Plaque and Thank You Recognition –
- The commission approved the Results of Bid No. 2026-01 for uniform dry cleaning for the Lee County Sheriffs Office.
- The commission approved the Final Plat Approval for the Farmville Ridge Subdivision (D1).
- The commission approved the Final Plat Division of 112.2 Acres on Lee Rd. 462 & 463 (D4).
- The commission approved the Lee Road 672 (Thistle Lane) Joint Project (D2).
- The commission approved the Proposed RRR Resurfacing Projects for FY 26.
- The next commission meeting will not take place until Jan. 12, 2026.