Chasing Aces breaks ground in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Chasing Aces, an innovative golf and entertainment destination, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its newest location in Opelika, Alabama.

The development marks an exciting milestone as Chasing Aces continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast, introducing a new way to experience the game of golf — one that blends sport, social connection and technology-driven fun.

“Golf is growing, but what’s really driving excitement is the experience around the game,” said John Dudley, CEO. “Chasing Aces is built for today’s players — families, friends and groups who want to connect, compete and enjoy golf in a way that’s approachable, social and full of energy.”

City of Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith said the project is about more than just economic growth.

“Opelika is proud to welcome Chasing Aces to our community,” Smith said. “This project represents more than just economic growth — it’s about creating a vibrant, inclusive space where families, friends and visitors can connect through sport and entertainment. We’re excited to see this vision come to life and the positive impact it will have on our city.”

The Opelika location will feature: