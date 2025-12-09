Chasing Aces breaks ground in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA
OPELIKA — Chasing Aces, an innovative golf and entertainment destination, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its newest location in Opelika, Alabama.
The development marks an exciting milestone as Chasing Aces continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast, introducing a new way to experience the game of golf — one that blends sport, social connection and technology-driven fun.
“Golf is growing, but what’s really driving excitement is the experience around the game,” said John Dudley, CEO. “Chasing Aces is built for today’s players — families, friends and groups who want to connect, compete and enjoy golf in a way that’s approachable, social and full of energy.”
City of Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith said the project is about more than just economic growth.
“Opelika is proud to welcome Chasing Aces to our community,” Smith said. “This project represents more than just economic growth — it’s about creating a vibrant, inclusive space where families, friends and visitors can connect through sport and entertainment. We’re excited to see this vision come to life and the positive impact it will have on our city.”
The Opelika location will feature:
- A technology-enhanced driving range powered by InRange, delivering advanced analytics and real-time game feedback.
- A social putting course, designed for casual fun and friendly competition.
- A par-3 short course that combines the thrill of golf with the accessibility of a compact, fast-paced layout.
“Chasing Aces brings a fresh, dynamic concept to Opelika that aligns perfectly with our goals for innovation and community engagement,” John Sweatman, city of Opelika Economic Development Director said. “This development will not only create jobs and attract tourism, but also enhance the quality of life for our residents. We’re thrilled to support this exciting addition to our local economy.”
Beyond the course, Chasing Aces integrates entertainment and community engagement through signature sub-brands:
- The Hole-In-One Experience, a prize pool on each par-3 hole benefiting local nonprofit organizations.
- Closest to the Pin Live, a streamed weekly event merging live entertainment with competitive play.
- Home Run Dugout™, a baseball and softball simulation bay that complements golf while adding another layer of fun for guests.
Each Chasing Aces venue is designed to be more than just a golf destination — it’s a community hub where locals can gather for live events, friendly competition and shared experiences.