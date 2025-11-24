Bulldogs bound for Birmingham

OPINION — In a rivalry showdown for the ages, Opelika edged Auburn High 34-31 Friday night to earn a spot in the Class 7A state championship game. The Bulldogs will face Thompson at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the AHSAA Super 7 football championships at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Opelika appeared in control after building a 31-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, thanks to CJ Johnson’s electrifying 57-yard touchdown run with 11:14 remaining. But Auburn High refused to fold. The Tigers mounted a furious rally, scoring twice late — including a 9-yard touchdown run by Cason Myers — to cut the deficit to 31-28 with just 1:44 left.

Needing one last stop, Auburn kicked off and hoped for a miracle. Instead, Johnson delivered the dagger, breaking free for another huge run deep into Auburn territory. Opelika then ran out the clock to seal the win.

How It Happened

• Early Fireworks: Opelika’s Xavier Thomas set the tone on the second play of the game, returning an interception 34 yards for a touchdown.

• Trading Blows: Auburn answered with a 16-play drive capped by Carnell Jackson’s jumbo-package TD run, tying it 7-7.

• Opelika regained the lead when Blake Johnson powered in from a yard out late in the first quarter.

• Auburn struck again in the second quarter as Myers connected with Levi Kelly for a 16-yard score, knotting it at 14-14.

• Special Teams Spark: The tie didn’t last long — CJ Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to the house, giving Opelika a 21-14 halftime edge.

Second-Half Drama

Opelika had chances to pull away earlier, but kicker Reese Beasley missed three long field goals, including a 46-yarder off the upright. Beasley redeemed himself late in the third with a 30-yard field goal, stretching the lead to 24-14 before Johnson’s long touchdown run made it 31-14.

Auburn’s comeback bid fell short, and Opelika celebrated a hard-fought victory in front of a packed house.

It was a perfect script for high school football in Alabama. Two of the state’s top 7A schools, and cross-town rivals, were playing in the semi-ﬁnals with the winner advancing to the AHSAA Super 7 Championship game. Auburn entered the game having won the last six in a row and head coach Keith Etheredge was 5-0, against OHS, while coach Moore entered 0-2 with two close losses. AHS won the regular season game 17-10 at Bulldog Stadium in September. Both teams have improved and were playing at a high level.

The jammed packed crowd, estimated to be over 8,000 fans, arrived early and provided an atmosphere second to none in high school sports.

I am thrilled to see coach Bryan Moore be so successful in two short seasons. Moore rebuilt the football from the ground, including OMS, JV and varsity. Opelika will play for their third State Championship in school history. I stood in the endzone prior to kickoff and marveled at the Opelika crowd and excitement this football team brings to se many people. The kids played extremely hard and represented themselves with class.

The game was not as close as the 31-28 score, but Opelika will take the “W” and get ready for Thompson in the championship game Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Thompson Warriors

Thompson is the most successful 7A football program in the state, winning ﬁve out of the last seven state championships, including last year. Head coach Mark Freeman brings an outstanding record of 279 wins and 63 losses in 26 years of being a head coach.

Thompson played a difficult schedule:

– Beat Carver 37-6 to open the season

– Lost to Garyson, Georgia, 24-23 in overtime

– Beat Tuscaloosa Co 69-0

– Beat Oak Mountain 41-0

– Beat Vestavia Hills 35-3

– Lost to Clay Chalkville 24-28

– Beat Hewitt Trussville 56-10

– Lost to Hoover 33-30 and

– Beat Prattville 29-15 in the last game of the regular season

– The Warriors beat Carver 31-7 in the ﬁrst-round game

– Beat Mary Montgomery 54-0

– Beat Central 35-34, advancing to the championship game.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Opelika vs. Thompson game online at www.gofan.co. You can always listen to LIVE coverage of OHS football on WKKR 97.7, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app. The broadcast begins with an early OES Tailgate show beginning at 5:30 p.m. Coach Moore’s pre-game show at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Van Riggs and his crew will provide commentary from Protective Stadium.

On The Mark Super 7 Coverage

Local high school football fans are encouraged to listen to On the Mark live from Super 7 host hotel (Sheraton) Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Jeff Sasser and I will be joined by special guest, including staff from the AHSSA including Executive Director Heath Harmon and coaches participating in Super 7. The show is presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic and Glynn-Smith Chevrolet-GMC in Opelika. You can listen to FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, www.foxsportsthegame.com and the free iHeartRadio app.

Super 7 Games Aired On IHeartradio’s Fox Sports The Game

High school football fans can listen to the Super 7 Championship games on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, foxsportsthegame.com and on free iHeartRadio app.

Happy Thanksgiving!

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.