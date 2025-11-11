On the Mark | Howard’s pick-six sparks Opelika’s playoff-clinching win

OPINION — In a dramatic first-round clash of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs, the Opelika Bulldogs (8-3) pulled off a gutsy 27-21 road win over the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (8-3) last Friday night in Trussville.

Opelika advances into the second round and marks a defining moment for Bryan Moore’s squad. The game opened with fireworks on special teams, as Opelika blocked a punt early in the first quarter, setting up a 26-yard field goal by Reese Beasley to take a 3-0 lead. Hewitt-Trussville responded swiftly with an 88-yard touchdown pass from Zach Benedict to Dylan Cope, flipping the score to 7-3.

Opelika leaned on its ground game in the second quarter, led by CJ Johnson, and Beasley added another field goal to cut the deficit to 7-6. But the Huskies struck again before halftime, capping an 80-yard drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to lead 14-6 at the break.

The third quarter saw both teams’ trade scores, with Opelika narrowing the gap to 21-13 heading into the final frame. That’s when the Bulldogs mounted a comeback for the ages.

Ja’Jynn Washington hauled in a clutch touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and the defense also forced a safety, shutting out Hewitt-Trussville in the final 12 minutes. A final field goal under a minute sealed the win, completing a 14-point fourth quarter surge.

“It was a gutsy win for us,” said head coach Bryan Moore. “Nobody gave us a chance. They wrote us off, but our kids wanted to win more. … It took all three phases.”

With the win, Opelika earns a home game in the second round against Baker this Friday night.

Baker (9-3), winner of Region 3, defeated Florence 38-14. The Hornets beat Theordore 42-31, Alama Bryant 42-14, Davidson 42-0 before losing two straight Jackson 28-14 and Daphne 34-20. Baker beat Robertsdale 35-9, Foley 41-9, Mary Montgomery 43-28, Fairhope 25-10, Vigor 21-12 in the regular season.

This will be Baker’s farthest trip this season after playing teams in the Mobile area.

Opelika and Baker kick of at 7 p.m. in Bulldog Stadium Friday night, you can purchase tickets at gofan.co or at the Bulldog Ticket ofice at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. Fan can listen to the game on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, www.kickerfm.com and the free iHeartRadio app beginning at 6 p.m. with the Bulldog tailgate show.

The winner of the Opelika vs. Baker game will play the winner of the Auburn vs. Daphne game. If Opelika wins, the Bulldogs would either host Daphne or travel to Auburn.

AHSAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Opelika Cross Country Teams ran in the AHSAA State meet last weekend in Moundville. Opelika’s top ﬁnisher was Caroline Couey ﬁnished third in the state in Class 7A after running the 5000 meters in 18:16.29.

18:16.29, Caroline Couey, third

22:22.64, Lillian Massey, 104th

23:36.32, Katherine Fernandez, 134th

24:21.30, Holiday Rohrbaugh, 149th

Sophia Tucker, 152nd

Libby Cottrell, 169th,

The Bulldog boys’ runners were led by Brantley Turnham’s 17th place ﬁnish. Knox Newland ﬁnished 35th. The following are remaining runners ﬁnish.

16:34.42, Knox Newland, 35th

17:30.13, Nicholas Brock, 85th

17:38.65, Drew Schoonhoven, 90th

19:12.34, Sutton Soltau. 142nd

19:21.47, Burch Harris, 148th

19:56.50, Jaiden Keyes, 155th

20:06.10, Tripp Campbell, 158th

20:18.49, Trevor Thompson, 162nd

21:04.44, John Greer, 169th

TIDBITS

Lee-Scott senior Haiden “Shooter” Harper signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Troy University in 2026. Harper joins Enterprise senior Tucker Wadsworth who signed with Troy as well. Congratulations, fellows.

Auburn High beat Vestavia 52-41 in the first round of the playoffs, earning coach Keith Etheredge with win number 200. Auburn travels to Daphne on Friday.

Beauregard lost to Northside 48-14, finishing 3-8 overall.

Chambers Academy beat Fort Dale 50-21 in the first round of the AISA playoffs; they will host Southern Academy in the semifinals.

Lanett improved to 9-2 after beating Zion Chapel 42-6, the Panthers host Ariton in the second round of playoffs.

Lee Scott Academy beat Hale County 42-14 last Friday for the Warriors’ first playoff win in AHSAA. LSA travels to the Montgomery Academy on Friday.

Loachapoka shutout Goshen 47-0 last week, the Indians host Providence in the second round of playoffs. Notasulga lost to University Charter School 14-54, ending the season 5-4 overall.

Russell County beat Gulf Shores 33-30 improving to 10-1 overall. The Warriors face Hueytown on the road.

Valley lost to Shelby County 23-26 to end the Ram’s season.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.