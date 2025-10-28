On the Mark – Howard’s pick-six sparks Opelika’s playoff-clinching win

OPINION — Opelika’s postseason hopes were hanging by a thread Friday night at Bulldog Stadium — until senior defensive back Braiden Howard flipped the script.

The Bulldogs were trailing 14-7 in the second half against Carver-Montgomery, when Howard intercepted a pass and returned it for a game-changing pick-six, tying the score and swinging momentum sharply in the Bulldogs’ favor. That pivotal play ignited Opelika’s comeback, culminating in a 24-14 victory over Carver to secure the No. 3 seed in Class 7A, Region 2.

With the win, Opelika punched its ticket to the playoffs and will travel to face Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round on Nov. 7.

At the time of Howard’s interception, the Bulldogs’ playoff chances were in serious doubt — but his heroics changed everything. Shortly after the pick-six, kicker Reese Beasley delivered a clutch field goal to give Opelika a 17-14 lead with 9:45 remaining.

Then, with just 1:14 left on the clock, running back Blake Johnson sealed the win with his second touchdown of the night, powering in from short yardage to make it 24-14.

The game opened with a flurry of scoring in the first quarter. Opelika marched 55 yards on its opening drive, relying exclusively on the ground game. Johnson capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Carver answered quickly. On just its third play from scrimmage, quarterback Zion Crumpton broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7-7. That would be the final score of the first half, as both defenses tightened up.

Opelika faced early adversity when quarterback Whit Cooper left the game with an injury, leaving the Bulldogs to rely on backup Fuller Young to guide the offense.

The Bulldogs leaned heavily on their ground game. C.J. Johnson rushed 17 times for 99 yards and caught one pass for 20 yards, while Jalen Nelson added 66 yards on four carries.

Opelika finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and the No. 3 seed in Region 2. The Bulldogs will have an open week before traveling to Birmingham for the first round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs.



Scoring Summary

• Opelika — Blake Johnson 5-yard TD run (PAT good), 7-0

• Carver — Zion Crumpton 73-yard TD run (PAT good), 7-7

• Carver — Kordell Sharp 2-yard TD run (PAT good), 14-7

• Opelika — Braiden Howard 40-yard interception return for TD (PAT good), 14-14

• Opelika — Reese Beasley 33-yard field goal, 17-14

• Opelika — Blake Johnson 3-yard TD run (PAT good), 24-14



Cross Country

Opelika’s girls and boys cross-country teams competed in the sectional meet at Kiesel Park on Thursday. Final results were not available at press time. Look for full coverage in next week’s column.



Tidbits

– Auburn (8-2) defeated Dothan 39-26 to finish second in the region. Head coach Keith Etheredge is one win shy of 200 career victories.

– Beauregard (3-5) clinched the No. 4 playoff seed with a 14-7 win over Valley. The Hornets play at Russell County on Friday.

– Beulah (3-5) fell to Randolph 47-0 and will host Autauga in its final regular-season game.

– Chambers Academy (8-2) beat Bessemer 62-7 to win its 10th straight region title. The Rebels play at Abbeville Christian on Friday.

– LaFayette (3-6) defeated Horseshoe Bend 38-0 and will host Barbour County to close the regular season.

– Lanett (8-2) topped Ranburne 48-7 to capture the region title and will host Zion Chapel on Nov. 7.

– Lee-Scott Academy (7-2) beat B.B. Comer 36-8, locking up second place in its region. LSA travels to Reeltown on Friday.

– Loachapoka finished its season 7-3 after a 60-0 win over Pike Liberal Arts.

– Notasulga secured the No. 4 seed despite a 19-18 loss to Autauga Academy. The Blue Devils finish the season at Gaylesville.

– Russell County improved to 8-1 with a 49-20 win over Rehobeth and will host Beauregard on Friday.

– Valley (6-3) lost a heartbreaker to Beauregard, 14-7, and will travel to Dadeville on Thursday for its final regular-season game.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.