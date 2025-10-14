Tunnels to Tower 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit a success

Photo caption: DJ Ross, from Beauregard High School, won first place in Shot put at the State competition. He also took second in the relay team and third place in the 100m. PHOTO BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER | FOR THE OBSERVER

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Lee County recently hosted the Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit at Southern Union State Community College. The Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their hard work in assisting the exhibit during Monday night’s Lee County Commission meeting.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation created the 9/11 memorial exhibit. This is the first time the exhibit has been to Alabama.

Josh Dunn, who serves with the East Alabama Regional Training Association, briefed the commission on the success of the exhibit.

“From day one, a year and a half ago, we started figuring out who needed to be part of this team to help make this event successful for the community,” Dunn said. “… One of our first calls was to Rita and Austin at EMA and they were on board from the very, very start.”

Dunn said more than 1,600 school children toured the exhibit as well as 6,000 Lee County residents and others from neighboring communities.

“I just wanted to recognize first the Lee County EMA for their support and the resources they helped get for us throughout the week,[and] for the planning,” Dunn said. “… Secondly, Sheriff Jones … thank you for your support as well, [and the support of] your deputies.”

