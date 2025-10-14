Tunnels to Tower 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit a success

Photo caption: DJ Ross, from Beauregard High School, won first place in Shot put at the State competition. He also took second in the relay team and third place in the 100m. PHOTO BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER | FOR THE OBSERVER
BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — Lee County recently hosted the Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit at Southern Union State Community College. The Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their hard work in assisting the exhibit during Monday night’s Lee County Commission meeting.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation created the 9/11 memorial exhibit. This is the first time the exhibit has been to Alabama.
Josh Dunn, who serves with the East Alabama Regional Training Association, briefed the commission on the success of the exhibit.
“From day one, a year and a half ago, we started figuring out who needed to be part of this team to help make this event successful for the community,” Dunn said. “… One of our first calls was to Rita and Austin at EMA and they were on board from the very, very start.”
Dunn said more than 1,600 school children toured the exhibit as well as 6,000 Lee County residents and others from neighboring communities.
“I just wanted to recognize first the Lee County EMA for their support and the resources they helped get for us throughout the week,[and] for the planning,” Dunn said. “… Secondly, Sheriff Jones … thank you for your support as well, [and the support of] your deputies.”
In other business:
- The commission announced an opening on the Beulah Utilities Board.
- The commission heard the first reading of openings on the Youth Development Center Board and Lee County Recreation Board (D4.)
- The commission approved the formation of the County Attorney Hiring Committee per the recommendation of COO Blake Beck.
- The commission heard from a resident, K.L. Yielding, regarding a road and public safety concern. Yielding said that he has observed private company trucks dumping questionable material onto land in the county. The county confirmed that this land is related to the Opelika Water Works system and recommended Yielding approach the Opelika City Council.
- The commission made approved a motion for Revenue Commissioner Oline Price to utilize and enforce the Taxpayer Insolvent List.
- The commission approved a change of job descriptions for the Revenue Commissioner’s Office, removing one that had been on the agenda by request but approving the change to the IT Tech position.
- County Administrator Holly Leverette updated the commission on a change to the Employee Appreciation Luncheon, but it required no action by the commission.
- The commission approved the Subdivision Regulation Amendments.
- The commission approved the final plat approval for Oak Haven Subdivision.
- The commission approved the final plat approval for the division of Parcel 3-B on Lee Road 344.
- The commission approved the results of Bid No. 2025-14 – Maintenance Stone No. 5.
- The commission approved the Animal Control Services Agreement and Animal Shelter Services Agreements for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
- The commission, although it was on the agenda, did not approve the Recycle Facility Registration Renewal because it did not need to come before the commission.
- The commission approved the Employee Benefits Fair Funding Request.
- The commission approved the purchase of a half page ad for Business Alabama for a county spotlight.