True Value hardware store now open in Opelika

BY KAYLEIGH FREEMAN

The Observer

OPELIKA — Opelika True Value, a family-owned and operated hardware store, opened its doors for business May 1. Though still in its soft-opening phase, the new addition has given the Opelika community a taste of all that is to come with the business’ grand opening, scheduled in March 2026.

True Value provides customers with an extensive selection of products including tools, equipment, lawn supplies, outdoor furniture and more. The hardware store is meant for everyone, whether they are a professional or taking on a DIY home improvement project for the first time, according to Opelika True Value’s website.

Opelika True Value is owned by three partners: brothers Buddy and David Bruce and friend James Thrash. Day-to-day, the store is overseen by general manager Blaine Bruce and store manager Kris Rhodes.

“One of [the three owners] just came and said, ‘Hey guys, let’s open up a hardware store,’” said Blaine Bruce, son of Buddy Bruce.

Although there are True Value locations across the country, each store is owned by an independent, local owner. The partnership between the three owners of Opelika True Value formed from strong connections, a community need and a dream.

The planning process of opening a True Value store began around three years ago, but construction only started last year, in 2024. Prior to breaking ground, the land was vacant.

“It was something that this side of the community badly needed,” Rhodes said. “[The owners] saw that need and, of course, saw it as an opportunity.”

Rhodes, who has been in the hardware industry for over 21 years, manages True Value’s inventory, something he is able to alter due to the business not being a “big-box,” or corporately-owned store.

“If there’s a customer that walks in and says, ‘I have found this bug trap, and it’s the greatest thing you’ve ever seen,’ we can throw it on the shelf next week, because I’ve got a customer testimonial and an opportunity to sell something and have something here for that customer,” Rhodes said.

For the Opelika True Value managers, putting customers’ needs first is their number one priority.

“We want to make sure we get folks taken care of,” Rhodes said. “Now, if that means I get to sell them something, that’s great, but if it means that I have to call one of my competitors to help them find it, that’s fine too. That is the number one goal – to make sure that whoever walks out of here has received exceptional care.”

Already, managers Rhodes and Blaine Bruce have seen repeat customers, something that often grows into more than just a surface-level exchange.

“As you spend time with people in a store and we build this relationship with them over time, it really begins to become an extended family to you,” Rhodes said. “To me, that is the best part about doing this.”

The customer service at True Value goes beyond what a “big-box” store can offer, Blaine Bruce said.

From striping the parking lot to bringing in more product, there is still work to be done before True Value can have its grand opening in the spring.

“We’re still bringing in a lot of products,” Rhodes said. “I still have a lot of things coming in between now and the first of the year. We’ve got a full greenhouse out back that’s going to be fully stocked by the time we do [the grand opening], and we wanted to make sure that would happen.”

Currently, True Value is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. These hours may change slightly after the store has its grand opening, according to Rhodes.

On Nov. 13, True Value will be hosting a joint event: “Hunters Night Out” and “Ladies Night Out.”

“We’re going to be doing a Ladies Night Out, where we’re going to have some sales on tools and things, if they would like to buy Christmas presents,” Rhodes said. “They’ll have some people here with some experience that can give them some advice on that, and we’re gonna run some special sales. And so the husbands don’t have to sit at home bored during ladies night out, we’re gonna do Hunters Night Out and have it outside.”

Rhodes said since the soft opening in May, the reaction from customers has been excitement at the new addition to the community. Providing this service to the Opelika community has been nothing but rewarding, he said.

“My satisfaction is having somebody come in and say, ‘I need help with this,’ and knowing that if they walk in the doors here, someone is standing there to answer that question,” Rhodes said.