On the Mark | Tough night for Bulldogs in Enterprise

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION — The Enterprise Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 42–20 victory over the Opelika Bulldogs on Friday. The win not only marked Enterprise’s first region triumph of the season, but also showcased its most dominant offensive performance yet.

The Wildcats piled up a season-high 346 rushing yards, overwhelming Opelika’s defense with a relentless ground attack. Leading the team was senior running back Jyrell Reese, who rushed for a career-best 98 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Quarterback Mason Burkhardt added 174 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own, while also throwing for 125 yards and another score.

Enterprise’s defense was equally impressive. Gardner Dunn picked off two passes — returning one for a touchdown — and recorded six tackles. Walker Turner anchored the defense with 21 tackles, helping to stifle Opelika’s attempts to mount a comeback.

Enterprise jumped out to a 14–0 lead, but Opelika responded before halftime with a strong drive capped by Blake Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 14–7 at the break.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap again in the second half with Johnson’s second touchdown, a 10-yard run that made it 28–14 after quarterback Whit Cooper connected on two passes for 74 yards. Enterprise answered quickly with a long touchdown run from Reese, stretching the lead to 35–14.

Jordan Waits added a late score for Opelika, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap.

The loss was a tough one for Opelika (6–2, 3–2 region), which entered the game riding a four-game winning streak. Enterprise flipped the script, handing the Bulldogs just their second loss of the season and exposing vulnerabilities in their run defense.

Opelika will travel to Phenix City on Friday to face Central High School (7–1, 4–0 region). Central leads the all-time series 48–34, though Opelika has won two of the last three matchups, including a 23–14 victory last year.

The Red Devils have beaten four of Opelika’s region opponents — Smiths Station (56–20), Dothan (56–28), Enterprise (53–24) and Auburn (36–0) — and defeated Carver 58–35 last week.

Beating Central on Wayne Trawick Field will be difficult but not impossible. Opelika will need to play mistake-free football and force the Red Devils into uncomfortable situations.

Fans can listen to the Central – Opelika game beginning at 6 p.m. on WKKR 97.7 FM Kicker, www.kicker.com

, or the iHeartRadio app. Van Riggs and his crew will handle the broadcast, starting with the OHS Bulldog Tailgate Show, followed by the Coach Bryan Moore Show and kickoff at 7 p.m.

Opelika Joins Nike

Opelika head coach Bryan Moore announced on the On the Mark radio show that the Bulldogs are now a Nike school, switching from Under Armour. The school’s previous deal was made under former head coach and athletic director Bryan Blackman, outfitting all sports in Under Armour.

Moore said it will take three to five years for every team to transition to Nike uniforms, and no team is required to purchase new uniforms until necessary. Details of the new contract were not disclosed.

Tidbits (Area Football Roundup)

Auburn shut out Smiths Station 36–0 on the road, improving to 6–2 overall. The Tigers will host Carver on Friday.

Beauregard, off last week, will play at Central Clay County on Friday.

Beulah won its second straight game, defeating Childersburg 34–14. The Bobcats are off this week.

Chambers Academy lost 38–28 to McClay (Florida) in Tallahassee. The Rebels remain undefeated in Alabama and will host Morgan on Friday.

LaFayette fell 38–0 to Reeltown and will travel to Central Coosa on Friday.

Lanett defeated Central Coosa 63–0, improving to 6–2 overall.

Lee-Scott Academy lost its first game of the season to Wadley, 42–7, but will host Glennwood on Friday for the region title.

Loachapoka beat Horseshoe Bend 55–7 to move to 5–3 overall.

Notasulga topped Ellwood Christian 46–6, improving to 4–1, and will travel to Billingsley on Friday.

Russell County (7–0) will host Pike Road for the region championship after an open week.

Trinity Christian School won its third game of the season, 55–0 over Heritage, and will host Snook Christian this week.

Valley edged Elmore County 20–17 for its fifth win of the season and will host Holtville on Friday.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.