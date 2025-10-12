Obituaries | Week of Oct. 12

JOHN HENRY

John F. Henry, 94, of Auburn passed away Oct. 6, 2025, at Bethany House. He was born March 2, 1931, in Anniston to Leonard Groves Henry and Margarete Nonnenmacher Henry.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Ann H Henry; and brothers, Charles Leonard Henry and George Groves Henry.

He is survived by his children, Melanie Henry Schnadelbach (Butch), Debbie H Hicks (Chris), John Frederick “Rick” Henry Jr.; and grandchildren, Robert James “Jim” Schnadelbach III, John Anthony Schnadelbach (Barbara) and Colin David Henry.

Dr. Henry served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1954 until 1956 on the USS Tutuila ARG-4. He received a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Auburn University, a master’s degree in industrial management from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in industrial and labor management with a minor in economics and marketing from the University of Alabama.

Dr. Henry was awarded Professor Emeritus upon retirement from Auburn University, having served 30 years as professor and head of the Management Department in the School of Business. After retirement from Auburn, Dr. Henry served as professor and dean of the School of Business at Georgia Southwestern.

Dr. Henry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Kiwanis Club for over 50 years.

A graveside service was held Oct. 10 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JOEL “JOEY” DANIEL WELLS

Joel Daniel Wells, affectionately known as Joey, passed away on Oct. 2, 2025, after a short battle with cancer at the age of 61.

Born in Mobile on April 6, 1964, Joey lived a life rooted in his family and had a deep love of the outdoors. He enjoyed football, baseball and especially hunting and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was exceptionally funny. After spending many years in sales, he was living his dream as a boat captain for the Legacy Sites at Equal Justice Initiative.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Kenneth Wells, and his mother, Carol Scherb Wells.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Paige Lindsey; his loving daughters, Emiley Wells Parr (Ben) and Terra Whittle Morris (Miles); his loving son, Alan Lindsey (Haley); his cherished granddaughter Ellis Claire Lindsey; and his siblings: James Kenneth Wells Jr. (Rosalinde), Wendy Wells Tomczak (Gary), Carol Wells Hendren (Ray) and John Wells (Belinda), along with many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss his humor, storytelling and love of the outdoors.

A Memorial Service was held at Antioch East Baptist Church in Greenville on Oct. 11. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Equal Justice Initiative in his honor.

BOBBY FRANK MCGHEE

Bobby Frank McGhee passed away on Oct. 2, 2025, at the age of 92. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend, Bobby brought warmth and strength to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born and raised in Alexander City, Bobby carried the values of hard work, loyalty and kindness throughout his life. He went to Sylacauga High School and, in his senior year, proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951. He served his country, a time he spoke of with pride and quiet humility. After his military service, Bobby pursued higher education at Auburn University, studying mechanical engineering.

It was during these formative years that he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Reda Ann McGhee. Together, they built a life rooted in devotion and shared dreams. During college, Bobby discovered his love for flying private planes, often whisking Reda and close friends away on spontaneous getaways, from the mountains of Colorado to the beaches of the Bahamas.

Bobby spent over 30 years with Schlumberger, starting his career working on oil rigs and eventually rising to the position of Marketing Manager of Southern Territories. His work took him and his family across the South, in places like New Orleans, New Algiers and Houma, Louisiana, and later Houston, Corpus Christi and Plano, Texas. No matter where they lived, Bobby’s strong presence made every house a home.

After retiring early at 54, Bobby returned to his Alabama roots to pursue a dream — pecan farming. With determination and a farmer’s heart, he cleared the land himself, planted young trees and built both a thriving orchard — named Pecanderosa — and the home which he built with his own two hands. Farming brought him deep peace and purpose, and in 2017, his daughter Cindy joined him, learning the trade and sharing the vision of preserving the family legacy.

In his later years, Bobby enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: watching westerns and telling stories filled with wisdom, humor and history. He was a gentle soul with a strong work ethic, a kind heart and love for his family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James Clifford McGhee and Verna Sue McGhee, as well as his siblings, Lifford Fuller and Sue Parnell.

He is survived by his daughters: Valorie Brunson (Wayne), Cynthia McGhee-Frankhouser, and Rachel McGhee; his grandchildren: Zach Brunson (Kai), Jessica Brunson (Bobby), Lauren Megrelis (Owen) and Delaney Frankhouser; and his great-grandchild, Dazen Brunson.

Bobby’s legacy is one of love, laughter and perseverance. It lives on in his family, in every tree at Pecanderosa and in the lives he touched with his spirit. He will be missed deeply, remembered fondly and loved always.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

GEORGE HARKER III

It is with heavy hearts that the family of George G. Harker III announce his passing on Oct. 3, 2025, at the age of 79.

George was born on April 8, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late George G. Jr. and Rosalie (DiBetta) Harker. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Aloysius High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the Louisiana State University in 1968. From there, he was drafted to the US Army and served as a sergeant from 1969 through 1974. While serving in the military (active and reserves), he earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of New Orleans in December 1974.

George was a hard-working, devoted husband, father and grandfather. His profession allowed him to travel the world, but when it was time to retire, he found his piece of heaven in Auburn.

George loved to watch sports, the stock ticker and Netflix. He found enjoyment in going to the health club to work out, eating potato chips, fishing and being outdoors. But most of all, George loved his family with all of his heart, especially his grandchildren who called him Pee-Paw and Paw-Paw.

George is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years Diane (Granier) Harker; his children Dawn Harker (Ebin Warner) and Ian Harker (Corradina Baldacchino); his grandchildren Giada Harker, Abigail Whiting and Luca Harker; his brother Bruce Harker; and his sister Corliss (Harker) De La Garza.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JIMMY HAROLD CANNON

Jimmy Harold Cannon passed away at the Bethany House on Oct. 8, 2025. He was 79 years old.

Jimmy was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He was a long distance truck driver for most of his years. This gave him opportunity to meet many people. He was often recognized by West Point Pepperell for helping others while on the road. Jimmy always made sure his family’s needs were met and strived to provide the extras. If on the road driving for a birthday, he always mailed a card from wherever he was. If on the road during his and Martha’s anniversary, he always mailed a card to her with a little money inside. One thing is for certain, he loved Martha. After he retired, he always wanted to be near her.

When not on the road, Jimmy enjoyed fishing the lake with family and friends and loving his grandchildren.

Jimmy spent the last few years with health struggles. Therefore, he and Martha spent many days watching Charles Stanley preach and listening to his favorite gospel songs. He wanted so bad to get better so he could attend Providence Baptist Church where he was baptized years earlier. His family rests in the peace of knowing he is living a healed life with Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Keith Cannon.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Martha Jones Cannon; daughter, Jennifer Cannon Krug (Brian); son, Matthew H Cannon (Haden); daughter-in-law, Destinie Cannon; sister, Deanna Janney; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 11, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor followed by a funeral service in the chapel with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment was at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.