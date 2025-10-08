LSA Warriors defeat Dadeville Tigers 26-19

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — It was a game that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors emerged victorious over the Dadeville Tigers in a thrilling overtime showdown Friday night, winning 26-19 and extending their perfect season to 6-0.

The matchup, held at Dadeville was a hard-fought contest from start to finish. Both teams traded blows throughout regulation, with neither able to pull away. The Tigers, desperate to snap a losing streak, showed heart and resilience, pushing the Warriors into overtime with a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

But when the pressure mounted, Lee-Scott’s stars delivered.

Preston Huguley led the charge for the Warriors, rushing for 40 yards and punching in two crucial touchdowns. His second score came in overtime and proved to be the game-winner.

Brooks Zachry added a spark to the offense with 80 rushing yards, breaking off several key runs that kept drives alive and wore down the Dadeville defense.

Despite the loss, Dadeville’s Davis McKelvey put on a show, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 136 yards and two scores. His dual-threat performance kept the Tigers competitive and gave them a chance to win late.

The win marks Lee-Scott’s sixth straight victory, with the team averaging over 45 points per game this season. Their defense stepped up when it mattered most, holding Dadeville scoreless in overtime and sealing the win with a fourth-down stop. Coach Buster Daniels continues to have the Warriors ready to play each game.

LSA will venture away from home, traveling to class 1A Wadley, the number 1 ranked team allowing only 10.0 points per game.