SCA dominates Jacksonville Christian, 56-6

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Southern Christian Patriots delivered a statement win Friday night, rolling past Jacksonville Christian 56–6 in a complete team performance that showcased dominance in all three phases of the game.

Junior Gabriel Decker set the tone early, taking the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown and giving the Patriots instant momentum.

Senior Jagger Scott powered the ground attack with three rushing touchdowns, while senior Lawton Curran added an explosive long touchdown run that brought the crowd to its feet. Senior quarterback Elijah Bailey was sharp through the air, connecting with senior Jedd Scott for a perfectly executed touchdown pass that highlighted the Patriots’ balanced offense.

On the defensive side, Southern Christian was relentless. The unit swarmed the ball and forced multiple turnovers, capped off by junior Toby Miller’s first defensive touchdown — a scoop-and-score fumble recovery that sealed the dominant win.

Head coach Jason Scott praised his team’s effort and discipline after the game, saying, “We executed in all three phases and played with the energy and focus we’ve been building toward all year.”

With the victory, Southern Christian improves to 8–0, maintaining its undefeated record. The Patriots are now ranked No. 1 in Alabama for 8-man football and No. 3 in the Southeast, solidifying their place among the nation’s top programs.

Next up, the Patriots face a crucial road test against the Evangel Lightning in Alabaster, Alabama — a matchup with major postseason implications.