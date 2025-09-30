On the Mark | 100th career win for Opelika coach

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION — In a game packed with momentum swings, clutch plays and playoff-caliber intensity, the Opelika Bulldogs dug deep and delivered a dramatic 24–22 win over Pike Road Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The defining moment came with just 4:28 left on the clock. Pike Road, trailing by two, had marched into the red zone and looked poised to reclaim the lead. But Opelika defensive back Braiden Howard had other plans. Reading the play perfectly, Howard snatched an interception at the goal line, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and preserving the Bulldogs’ narrow advantage.

From there, Opelika’s ground game took over. CJ Johnson, Blake Johnson and Jordan Waits pounded the turf, chewing up yards and clock until the final whistle.

The night began with promise as quarterback Colby Key connected with Aundray Vann on a 32-yard strike to put Opelika up 7–0. But Key’s early exit due to injury shifted the tone. Pike Road capitalized, scoring twice in the first quarter and converting a two-point try with a swinging gate formation to take a 15–7 lead.

Opelika clawed back with a Reese Beasley field goal and a CJ Johnson touchdown, but Pike Road answered again, going up 22–17 late in the second quarter. That score held through halftime, setting the stage for a gritty second half.

With 1:11 left in the third, Johnson broke through for a six-yard touchdown run — his second of the night — to give Opelika the lead for good. The defense held firm, and Howard’s interception sealed the deal. Pike road was flagged for 24 penalties during the game including several false starts, many because of the loud noise from thr crowd and the OHS Spirit of the South Band.

Now 5–1 on the season, Opelika returns to Region 2-7A play next week, hosting Dothan in what promises to be another huge region game.

*Side Note: The victory was the 100th career win for coach Bryan Moore as a head coach. Congratulations Coach Moore.

Dothan at Opelika

The Dothan Tigers (3-2, R 1-2) play Opelika (5-1), Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in a region game. DHS won three straight games, Chiles (Fl) 42-17, Monroe (Ga) 37-24 and Enterprise 69-28 before losing the last two games in row, Central 56-28 and Carver 50-28.

The Bulldogs lead the three game series, 2-1 including a 28-7 lost last season in Dothan.

Currently, Opelika sits in fourth place in the region despite only one loss. Central, Auburn and Carver are tied with a 3-0 region record. Fans can purchased tickets at Bubbas Medicine Shop and Victory Design until noon Friday, then you can purchase tickets at 5:30 p.m. at the ticket office at Bulldog Stadium. You can listen to the game on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, the free iHeartRadio app and online at www.kickerfm.com with Van Riggs beginning at 6 p.m. for Buldog Tailgate Show.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.