Making the Grade | On the Road to Slocomb, Alabama

BY STACEY WALLACE

OPINION —

When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), Tom Patton, my sweet Daddy, grew the best tomatoes in his garden. He used Better Boy and Celebrity plants, and they produced the reddest, ripest tomatoes I’ve ever eaten. Throughout the summer, my family and I ate tomatoes in sandwiches and with other fresh vegetables from Daddy’s garden. I know that technically, a tomato is classified as a fruit, but to me it’s a vegetable. Also, during the summer, Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama (but not the former mayor of Opelika), would can those tomatoes so that we could enjoy them in the winter in chili and spaghetti.

Now, I enjoy reading Sean Dietrich’s column (or “Sean of the South’s column) every morning after breakfast. Awhile back, Sean wrote that Slocomb was the Tomato Capital of Alabama. I had never heard that, but it got my attention, so Mike and I decided to try some Slocomb tomatoes and see how well they stood up to my Daddy’s home-grown beauties. Also, we figured that we could find a restaurant for me to review and for Mike to photograph.

Therefore, Mike and I traveled south to CB’s Restaurant at 160 W. Slocomb St. in Slocomb, Alabama. We had read online that CB’s Restaurant had won several awards. Its cornbread and fried green tomatoes had made the “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die,” Award, given out by the Alabama Tourism Department. Also, the restaurant was voted the Best Restaurant in Geneva County by AL.com; we knew that this was the place for us.

When we entered CB’s Restaurant, Mike and I felt right at home because of the casual, Southern atmosphere. Kristen, our waitress, was a delight, being kind, helpful and patient. She told us that CB’s Restaurant had been open for over 25 years.

The restaurant has a very large all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, so we eagerly helped our plates. Mike chose the chicken and dumplings, fried chicken and sweet potato soufflé. I also zeroed in on the fried chicken on the bone, served as God intended, real fried okra, not a breaded, frozen mess, chicken and dumplings and chicken and rice (Are you sensing a poultry theme?). For dessert, we both chose the banana pudding. Everything was slap your Grandma two times good; no wonder they’ve won awards.

Trust me, if you ever travel to L.A. (Lower Alabama), be sure to visit CB’s Restaurant in Slocomb — you’ll be glad you did.

After our amazing lunch (dinner), we checked out Slocomb’s famous tomatoes at at a local farmer’s market. We selected about five tomatoes, along with some strawberry preserves and peanut brittle.

When we arrived home in Auburn, we were so full, we decided to try those tomatoes the next day. Now, I’m terrible at peeling tomatoes, so I asked Mike to do the honors; he was better at it than I am.

When I bit into my turkey and tomato sandwich, those round, red slices were really juicy. Now, were they as good as my Daddy’s? No, but they were close, so I understand why Sean Dietrich said that Slocomb is the Tomato Capital of Alabama.

Daddy, this review was for you. Please give Mama a hug and a kiss for me.

I love and miss y’all very much.

CB’s Restaurant is open for lunch Sunday to Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Saturday.

CB’s Restaurant makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher.

Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.