Southern Christian rolls past East Central 40-7

BY JEFF MILLER | FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Southern Christian Patriots kept their perfect season alive Friday night at Moore Stadium, overpowering East Central HomeSchool 40-7 behind explosive performances from their offensive stars and a relentless defense. The victory lifts the Patriots to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Quarterback Elijah Bailey put on a show, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown. He opened the scoring with a 56-yard run in the first quarter and later connected with his favorite target, Jedd Scott, to put the Patriots back in front after East Central tied the game at 7-7.

The highlight of the first half came just before halftime on a bit of trickery. Lining up for a field goal, holder Jagger Scott rolled out and found his brother Jedd in the end zone for a touchdown, giving Southern Christian a 21-7 lead at the break.

The Patriots blew the game wide open in the second half. Bailey and Jedd connected for a 60-yard bomb and followed it with another touchdown strike later in the third quarter. Jagger sealed the win with an 83-yard touchdown run, finishing with 138 rushing yards and a score.

Jedd was the star of the night, hauling in 178 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including the fake field goal, the long strike and two more scoring grabs that left East Central’s defense scrambling.

On defense, the Patriots were just as dominant. Junior defensive end Toby Miller was unstoppable, racking up 5.5 sacks as part of Southern Christian’s 10.5 total sacks on the night. His constant pressure disrupted East Central’s offense from start to finish.

“This is a complete team,” head coach Jason Scott said. “Our offense makes big plays, our defense gets after it and we’ve got leaders who keep everyone locked in. That’s why we’re 5-0.”

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

While Southern Christian’s high-powered offense lit up the scoreboard Friday night, it was junior defensive end Toby Miller who stole the show on the other side of the ball. Miller recorded an astounding 5.5 sacks in the Patriots’ 40-7 victory over East Central HomeSchool, wreaking havoc in the backfield all night long.

Miller’s motor and strength off the edge set the tone early, forcing East Central’s quarterback into rushed throws and negative plays. By halftime, he had already racked up multiple sacks, and he didn’t slow down in the second half as the Patriots’ defense closed the door.

“Toby just doesn’t stop,” Scott said. “He’s a junior, but he plays with the intensity and leadership of a senior. He sets the standard for our defense.”

Through five games this season, Miller has emerged as a defensive cornerstone for Southern Christian, leading a unit that has held opponents to minimal scoring opportunities and consistently flipped momentum in the Patriots’ favor.

With performances like this, Miller is proving he’s not just a force in the private school football ranks — he’s a name to watch across the state of Alabama.