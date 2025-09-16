On the Mark | Opelika celebrates homecoming in style

OPINION —

Opelika celebrated Homecoming in style last Friday night, overwhelming JAG 59–20 at Bulldog Stadium in a game that showcased depth, discipline and a balanced offensive attack.

Junior quarterback Fuller Young, who played the full game against Auburn High the previous week, started and led Opelika’s first two scoring drives. Sophomore Whit Cooper then took the reins for the final three possessions of the half, and the Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat —scoring touchdowns on all five drives to build a commanding 35–0 halftime lead (Beasley made five PATs).

“That was good to see those guys get to play, and both of them are doing some great things,” said head coach Bryan Moore referring to the play of the two QBs. “Both of them have big arms and understand the offense and what we’re wanting to do. Whit probably runs it a little bit better. Both are winners and great kids and really consistent — it’s just Fuller’s a year older.”

Cooper’s poise was on full display during a late second-quarter two-minute drill. With just over a minute and two timeouts, he completed five of six passes for 60 yards, capping the drive with an 8-yard touchdown strike to Camden Railey as the half expired.

“He operated at a high level,” Moore said. “We were going to kick a field goal if we didn’t complete it, but he made the throw at the back line of the end zone. I’m excited for Whit—three drives, three touchdowns, that was really good to see.”

While the quarterbacks impressed, Opelika’s ground game was equally dominant. The Bulldogs leaned on a deep stable of running backs, rushing for 157 yards in the first half alone. Jalen Nelson led the charge with 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while CJ Johnson added three touchdowns and 56 yards on eight touches. In total, six different Bulldogs registered carries.

“I’m glad to play several kids,” Moore said. “We’re playing four or five guys. They’re all great kids, a really smart room, and they bring a lot to the table. Love that room.”

Opelika focused on executing clean football against an overmatched JAG squad — and Moore was pleased with the effort.

“Just looking for your consistency and your urgency,” he said. “Are you playing to your standard? Are you playing fast? Or are you slopping around? We didn’t do that. We had the one kickoff return where we fumbled — it was a tough catch — but other than that, I thought we really took care of the ball and played penalty-free.”

Opelika improves to 3-1 and now sets its sights on next week’s rivalry matchup against Smiths Station on the road.

SSHS (1-3, R 0-2) defeated Shaw (Georgia) 24-0 in game one but have since lost three straight, Valley (37-2), Central (56-20) and Carver (47-0) under first year coach Blair Harrison.

The Dogs have dominated the series, winning 24 of 26 games dating back to game one in 1982. Opelika has outscored Smiths Station 274 points to 28 points over the past four games, including 50-0 last year.

Look for the Dogs to continue the win streak due to the talent gap between the two teams. SSHS new coach Blair Harrison brings a solid, winning resume’ that should pay dividends for them over the next four years, but needs more than four games.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at gofan.co or at the gate. Fans can listen to the game on iHeartRadio’s WKKR 97.7 KICKER FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeart Radio App starting with the Bulldog Tailgate Show presented by OES at 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Opelika cross country teams participated in the 29th annual Tiger Callis at Kiesel Park in Auburn. Following are results for OHS runners.

Girls 5000 Meter Run

Caroline Couey (18:51.10) 2nd

Holiday Rohrbaugh (23:22.90) 32nd

Katherine Fernandez (24:14.20) 40th

Lillian Massey (24:30.10) 43rd

Sophia Tucker (26:33.80) 73rd

Libby Cottrell (30:32.70) 97th

Boys 5000 Meter Run

Brantley Turnham (16:36.30) 4th

Nicholas Brock (17:44.70) 24th

Trevor Thompson (18:44.80) 42nd

Sutton Soltau (19:30.40) 64th

Burch Harris (19:45.70) 72nd

Drew Schoonhoven (19:47.20) 74th

Jaiden Keyes (19:47.20) 76th

Tripp Campbell (19:54.60) 78th

Rashad Ware (20:47.80) 98th

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.