Lee County trash center usage increases, encounters new problems

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Environmental Services Director John McDonald gave an update on Monday night during the Lee County Commission meeting about the convenience sites that the county has opened for trash dumping on the weekends.

McDonald shared the trends of usage as well as some issues the county has faced since opening them.

The first weekend recorded 50 tons for the six sites.

“Some of the sites we didn’t even get enough to haul off for that weekend,” he said. “We had some where one of the sites in particular, we let it ride for a couple of weeks before we had to haul it.”

McDonald said it grew slowly until the fourth weekend, however, when usage went up much higher.

Now the average per weekend is between 60 to 70 tons, he said.

One issue is citizens who bring large trailers full of things to dump. And the problem this causes is the inability to keep up with the waste before hauling it off, McDonald said.

Additionally, non-county residents are showing up. McDonald said people are also dumping items that aren’t allowed.

McDonald said that many of these issues existed in the past when the county had dump sites open.

Several options have been thrown out in the past, he said, to help with these things, such as cameras.

“I’ll be honest, the crew that we have now working every weekend is not enough to do those things … it grew a lot quicker than I anticipated,” McDonald said.

He said it’s time the county looks at what it needs to do to address these issues.

District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury said maybe the county could look at pricing to make sure there are lights at every site or to have punch cards.

Probate Judge Jere Colley said that if they sold punch cards to non-county residents that could perhaps help pay for more staff.

