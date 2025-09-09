Baking the world a better place

Gigi’s Cupcakes in Opelika provides cakes to local foster children

BY SAM VISE

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Patrick and Jennifer Cooper have been serving sweets to the Auburn-Opelika and Columbus, Georgia, communities for 15 years. What started in Nashville as a love for Gigi’s Cupcakes has evolved into a journey serving the community treats that are “baked with love, joy and a pinch of family magic,” according to their website.

The Coopers, both Auburn University alumni, moved back to the Auburn-Opelika area in 2010 to open their first Gigi’s Cupcakes franchise. Their mission has always been to connect with the community, their customers and each other, and their dedication to the community has been sweet.

In 2018, the Coopers were contacted by Alabama’s Department of Human Resources (DHR) about an initiative to donate birthday cakes to local children in foster care.

“I think the vision was that in every county across the whole state, there would be at least one [business] that would be able to do some sort of birthday treat for children that were in the foster care system,” Jennifer Cooper said. “To my knowledge, that didn’t really take off across the state. I don’t know why it was started in Lee County, but either way, we said, ‘Well, hey, we can take the whole thing.’”

She explained most children in the foster care system do not have anything of their own and most things are a hand-me-down. When they travel from foster home to foster home, they often pack what little they have in a trash bag. The Coopers wanted to provide customized treats for foster children so they could have at least one thing belonging to them, with their name on it — their birthday cake.

Each month, the Coopers are contacted by DHR and sent a list of all the local foster children whose birthdays are coming up. They prepare a six-inch Funfetti cake for each child, each customized with their name on it.

Jennifer coordinates with the case worker over each child to arrange a pick-up date and time for the cake. She said they do accommodate for allergens, such as providing gluten-free cupcakes to families with gluten intolerances.

“Everybody’s excited about their birthday,” Jennifer said. “So, it gives all the foster families an opportunity to be able to intentionally celebrate these kids where we have no idea what type of environment they’re coming out of. This begins to plant those seeds and begins to turn the tide of, there are good people in this world. People do care about you; you are important; you are valued; you are loved. I know that that seems like a lot to ask of a cake, but that’s really the intent behind it.”

Jennifer said Gigi’s Cupcakes prepares 20 to 30 cakes each month for children in foster care. At the end of this year, they will have donated 1,000 birthday cakes since beginning the initiative.

“From the business side, does that generate revenue? Yes, no, I don’t know,” Jennifer said. “But from an employer, aside from the business side, our staff understands they’re doing something for somebody else. They’re not focused on themselves. We employ mostly college kids and a lot of times this is their first true experience of serving somebody else that wasn’t required for service hours in high school. This is something that they get to do. They get to be a part of that. And again, it’s planting those seeds of, there’s more to life than yourself. There’s more out there to do than just whatever you think is most important for you.”

The Coopers are active members in the community, whether that be serving in their local church, attending Auburn Athletics games or school programs for their children. Jennifer said through this involvement, they have met many foster parents who have expressed gratitude for their donations.

“They’ll talk about how much they appreciate that somebody in the community is thinking about these kids as well and caring for them in such a unique way,” she said. “So, it’s just really neat to see the appreciation that the community has had for these cakes. In your mind, that’s so simple, it’s just a birthday cake, but it’s so much more than a birthday cake.”

Jennifer said she is grateful to be able to serve the community and give back. What started as a donation ask has evolved into a passion project for the Coopers.

“We are firm believers in the sanctity of life,” Jennifer said. “We also believe, though, that if you’re going to stand for something, then you also need to be a part of the solution. We can’t foster at this time; I don’t feel that we have the time that we can commit to fostering with owning multiple businesses in multiple cities. But if we don’t do anything, we’re part of the problem. I’ve just always felt that way, and so knowing that, in a very small way, we can help these children feel valued and loved […] to know that we’re able to have a small impact has kept us focused on what matters most in life.”

Other than donating birthday cakes, the Coopers partner with United Way and local schools for fundraising initiatives, making Gigi’s Cupcakes in Opelika more than just a business, but a pillar of the community.

“Obviously a business has to make money to flourish,” Jennifer said. “But we are given a great responsibility [as business owners], and we’re given gifts, and if we’re not using our gifts to better our community and better the people that we’re around, then we’re really missing some big opportunities.”

Jennifer encourages others in Lee County who feel called to give back to support the foster care system, whether that be donating to the BigHouse Foundation or preparing dinner for foster families.

“As a person, and as a child in particular, you’re going to remember your birthdays and you’re going to look back on a photo of you with the birthday cake, and so we’re really being intentional with what we’re donating,” she said.

The Coopers have shown that the best ingredients for success are not just sugar and flour, but a dose of kindness and a desire to make a difference. Their story is one of compassion, demonstrating that sometimes, the sweetest way to build a community is one cake at a time.