The Bulldogs defeated Benjamin Russell High School on Aug. 22 by a score of 25-20. Read D. Mark Mitchell’s column for a game recap. https://opelikaobserver.com/2025/08/26/on-the-mark-bulldogs-enter-2025-season-with-strong-opening-game/ PHOTO BY ROBERT NOLES | THE OBSERVER
Search
Categories
animals art auburn Auburn-News auburn university awards beauregard business christmas city council columbus crime EAMC easter election events food football gallery halloween health history holiday_ latest_ lee county memorial day montgomery music nonprofit opelika Opelika-news parks police politics religion retirees salem school board smiths station sports thanksgiving theater top_holiday valley veterans-