On the Mark | Bulldogs enter 2025 season with strong opening game

The Opelika high football team (1-0) opened the regular season with a 25-20 win in front of a large crowd at Bulldog Stadium. Opelika junior quarterback Colby Key rose to the occasion in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win last Friday night. When Opelika trailed Class 6A Benjamin Russell 13-6 midway through the second quarter, Key threw a pass to wide receiver Aundray Vann to tie the game.

Key struck again in the second quarter, lofting a pass to senior Bennett Young, giving Opelika a 19-13 lead heading into halftime.

The two teams played a scoreless third quarter, but on the last play of the third quarter Key made a mistake, throwing an interception deep in Bulldog territory, but responded with a huge game winning drive.

“Key had a great game,” Opelika head coach Bryan Moore said. “Obviously, one mistake, but I thought he played extremely well, managed the game well, handled all snaps. Man, game ones, they’re just tough, and so I’m proud of him.”

Key ended the game with 159 yards passing, two touchdowns and the lone interception. Both of his touchdowns came at important stages of the game as Benjamin Russell jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Opelika was extremely reliant on the running game last year as Key only averaged 12.3 pass attempts per game.

While the Bulldogs want to have another dangerous running game in 2025, Key’s improvement from last season adds another layer to Opelika’s offense. Against Benjamin Russell, Key threw the ball 24 times, practically double the number of pass attempts he averaged per game last season.

Moore said that this year, Opelika wants to “open it up and get people out of the box” with a strong passing threat.

STATS

BRHS – 6, 7, 0, 7 – 20

OHS – 6, 13, 0, 6 – 25

First quarter

BRHS: Cederian Morgan 83 pass from Kingston Preyear (PAT blocked), 10:35

OHS: Blake Johnson 4 run (PAT missed), 2:06

Second quarter

BRHS: BJ Bedgood 35 pass from Preyear (PAT good), 11:53

OHS: Vann 19 pass from Key (Reese Beasley kick), 5:13

OHS: Young 25 pass from Key (PAT missed), 0:54

Fourth Quarter

BRHS: Alijah Johnson 4 run (PAT good), 9:53

OHS: Blake Johnson 2 run (2-point missed), 4:35

OHS @ CALLAWAY

The Callaway Cavaliers entered the 2025 season with high hopes after a 9-3 season in 2024 that ended in a narrow playoff loss to Stephens County. Head coach Pete Wiggins enters his 22nd season has head coach. Key players to watch:

Blake Harrington (QB) – A second-year starter, Harrington steps into a larger role following the departure of last year’s leading rusher. His dual-threat ability is central to Callaway’s offensive strategy.

Xae Anderson (LB) – The defensive anchor, Anderson led the team with 130 tackles last season and returns with offers from Air Force, App State and South Alabama. He’s known for his physicality and leadership.

Tyrone Fitten (DL) – A force in the trenches, Fitten recorded five sacks and 57 tackles last year. The Colorado State commit was named FCA All-Star Game Defensive MVP.

Callaway opened the season in the Corky Kell Classic against powerhouse Prince Avenue Christian, falling 40–17.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. central time in LaGrange. Fans can listen to the game on iHeartRadio’s WKKR 97.7 KICKER fm, kickerfm.com and the free iHeartradio app presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. The Bulldog Tailgate presented by OES show starts at 5 p.m. central time.



TRINITY CROSS COUNTRY

Trinity Christian School’s Cross Country team participated in the Brookstone Cougar Classic-in Columbus. The following are the results.

– Varsity boys finished 4th — In the top 5

John Stuart Nicholson (6th)

Daniel Pittman (19th)

Barrett Reeves (25th)

Bryson Mayes (30th)

Bronx Duval (37th)

Cal Peatman (43rd)

– Varsity girls finished 5th — In the top 5

Mary Ellen Watts (15th)

Emmory Pitts (23rd)

Molly Peatman (28th)

Lilah Middleton (29th)

Madelyn Turvin (66th)

**JV Boys- top 5:

Joseph Mayes (11th)

Waylon Johnson (13th)

Eli Reichel (17th)

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.