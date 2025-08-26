County hires new chief operating officer

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM
LEE COUNTY — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 27, the Lee County Commission voted to hire a new COO for the county.
The commission voted 4 to 1 to hire Blake Beck.
Over the past several weeks, the commission has posted the job description, completed interviews and second interviews. Probate Judge Jere Colley gave public support for Beck Monday night.
“The candidate I see that is the most appropriate at this time would be Mr. Blake Beck,” Colley said. “I think, from my discussions with Blake, I have no question about his integrity. I have no question about his ability to do this job. So, if there’s a motion on the floor, I’d like to move forward.”
District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand said that he was voting against, but not because he disapproved of Beck. Rather, he said the hiring process did not include enough communication and that was why he was voting nay.
Beck said he has been involved in this type of work for 30 years.
“There’s not much I haven’t seen,” he said. “And I’m excited about it. It’s going to be new and different.”
Other Business:
- The commission continued its discussion on a new county attorney. While the county currently has a temporary attorney, it is continuing the search for a permanent replacement for former County Attorney Stan Martin. The county has received five applications, with a sixth late application. The commissioners agreed that they want to see all six and form a committee to hold interviews.
- The commission approved the termination of the Subdivision Review and Approval Process Agreement with Phenix City.
- The commission approved an ABC License Application for Ocie and Belles.
- The commission approved a tax abatement extension request for Kraem Tax. Revenue Commissioner Oline Price said that the company could bring in 100 new jobs for the county.
- The commission voted to approve adding the addition of the Grounds Maintenance to the Parks and Recreation department.
- The commission approved the Administration and Collection of Taxes Levied by Lee County rather than the county using the company it was previously with.
- The commission approved the proposed Environmental Services Agreement for Shady Grove Quarry.
- The commission approved the change to the Civil Engineering Graduate Job Description.
- The commission approved the FY 2026 County Transportation Plan.
- The commission approved the Inter-Local Mutual Aid Agreement for the Lee County EMA Department.
- The commission held a budget work session both before and after commission.