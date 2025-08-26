County hires new chief operating officer

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 27, the Lee County Commission voted to hire a new COO for the county.

The commission voted 4 to 1 to hire Blake Beck.

Over the past several weeks, the commission has posted the job description, completed interviews and second interviews. Probate Judge Jere Colley gave public support for Beck Monday night.

“The candidate I see that is the most appropriate at this time would be Mr. Blake Beck,” Colley said. “I think, from my discussions with Blake, I have no question about his integrity. I have no question about his ability to do this job. So, if there’s a motion on the floor, I’d like to move forward.”

District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand said that he was voting against, but not because he disapproved of Beck. Rather, he said the hiring process did not include enough communication and that was why he was voting nay.

Beck said he has been involved in this type of work for 30 years.

“There’s not much I haven’t seen,” he said. “And I’m excited about it. It’s going to be new and different.”

