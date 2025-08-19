On the Mark | After weeks of prep, Bulldogs are ready to take the field

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Excitement is building in Opelika as the Bulldogs gear up for their season opener against the Benjamin Russell Wildcats this Friday night.

Head Coach Bryan Moore joined my local radio show “On the Mark” on FOX Sports the Game, to share insights into the team’s preparation, community engagement and expectations for the upcoming game.

A Night of Recognition and Unity

Last Friday’s “Meet the Bulldogs” event drew a crowd of over 2,000, showcasing the community’s unwavering support. Despite a brief weather scare, the turf dried quickly, allowing the event to proceed smoothly. More than 300 students were recognized, including football players, cheerleaders, dancers and athletes from volleyball, swimming and cross country.

Coach Moore described the scrimmage as a “feel-good” run-through, essential for both players and staff.

“It’s not just about the kids — it’s about sideline management, headset communication and making sure our technology works,” he said.

The scrimmage featured matchups across grade levels, giving younger players a chance to compete and grow.

The Bulldogs return with a stronger offensive lineup, led by junior quarterback Colby Key.

Moore highlighted the depth at running back, naming Jordan Waits, CJ Johnson and others with varsity experience. While the team may not be as top-heavy in talent as last year, Moore emphasized the abundance of capable bodies and a well-prepared coaching staff.

“We’re aiming to play 20 guys on each side of the ball,” Moore explained, noting the importance of rotation to manage fatigue.

The team’s GPS tracking system now provides precise data on player output, helping coaches address performance issues with clarity.

This week was packed with strategic planning and conditioning. Tuesday’s practice was designed to match the intensity of a real game, complete with short-burst conditioning. Wednesday and Thursday featured morning practices, ice baths and team meals to ensure players are physically and mentally ready.

A highlight of the week is the announcement of team captains — an honor that comes with wearing a “C” on the helmet for one game.

“It’s special to represent Opelika and walk out to midfield,” Moore said.

He expressed gratitude for the community’s support and the enthusiasm surrounding the new season. “It’s exciting to see the kids and coaches know what to expect. The standard has been set,” he said.

With a strong turnout expected at Bulldog Stadium and anticipation running high, Opelika is ready to roar into the season.

“We’re excited about the week and ready for Friday to get here,” Moore said.

Kickoff for Friday’s matchup with Benjamin Russell in Bulldog Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.gofan.co and at the stadium ticket office starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The game will be aired on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM beginning at 6 p.m. with the Bulldog Tailgate Show, followed by Moore’s show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. with Van Riggs and his crew.

BRHS leads the series with Opelika 38-35 with three ties. Opelika has won the last three games and 14 of the last 16 years. The Wildcats are led by first year coach Kirk Johnson, coming from Montgomery Catholic after going 55-3 and winning the 2024 State Championship.

I think Opelika will play well in front of the home crowd.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.