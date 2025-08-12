Opelika Police make arrest in hit-and-run

CONTRIBUTED BY OPD

OPELIKA — On Aug. 5 at approximately 4:29 p.m., Opelika Police responded to the 2100 block of Rocky Brook Road regarding a 76-year-old male who was struck by a vehicle at the end of his driveway. The victim was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Security footage showed a dark gray Honda Pilot traveling north on Rocky Brook Road toward Morris Avenue moments before the incident. Information regarding the vehicle and the incident was shared via the Opelika Police Mobile app and social media, encouraging information to be submitted to help identify the driver. Shortly after the information was shared, a tip was received regarding a possible suspect. Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Uniroyal Road, where they located a gray 2012 Honda Pilot. The owner, identified as 35-year-old Amber Lynn Phillips, was taken to the Opelika Police Department for questioning.

“Thanks to the community’s quick thinking and willingness to come forward with information, officers were able to identify a possible suspect Tuesday evening,” says Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. “This is the perfect example of how a strong partnership between law enforcement and our community helps to solve crime and help keep our streets safe.”

On Aug. 6, officers arrested Phillips for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries, a Class C Felony.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.