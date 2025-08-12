On the Mark | Moore discusses Bulldogs’ preparations for upcoming season

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

With the season opener just around the corner, Opelika head football coach Bryan Moore joined On the Mark radio show earlier this week on FOX Sports the Game to share how the Bulldogs are preparing for their August 22 showdown against Benjamin Russell. From early morning practices to a full-scale stadium rehearsal, Moore offered a comprehensive look at what goes into building a competitive team.

“We went three to five mornings last week trying to beat thunderstorms and heat,” he said.

The Bulldogs have embraced a flexible schedule, practicing in the mornings to take advantage of cooler temperatures and fresher minds.

“Our varsity goes early, and our freshmen practice in the afternoon. On a regular game week, we’re out there Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Tuesdays we lift and [practice] after school.”

The team’s block schedule has been a game-changer. With breakfast at 9:20 a.m., players can get in 90 minutes to two hours of practice before the school day begins.

“We give rides and make sure kids get to school,” Moore said. “Sometimes we have to pick guys up, but it’s worth it. Attendance has been great since we started lifting during first block.”

Moore’s approach is both strategic and compassionate. He divides his players into rotational guys — those likely to play on Friday nights — and redshirt guys, who are in developmental stages.

“Rotational guys practice in the morning,” he said. “Redshirt guys lift early and get more work after school. It’s a hybrid model that works well with our schedule.”

This week, the Bulldogs shift into game-mode with Friday’s “Meet the Bulldogs” event — a full stadium simulation that Moore calls a dress rehearsal on Aug. 15.

“We’ll go through headsets, sideline management and special teams scenarios,” he said. “Officials will be there, the clock will run and every grade level will participate, including flag football. It’s a live run-through for our players, coaches and community.”

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with middle school scrimmages, followed by JV and ninth grade at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. More than 200 students will be recognized, including cross country runners, cheerleaders and volleyball players.

“It’s probably closer to 300 kids,” Moore said. “From 4 to 8:30 p.m., we’re rolling in the stadium. It gives everyone a chance to play at Bulldog Stadium and lets our fans see the future of Opelika athletics.”

The community support is evident and fans are encouraged to attend. The Lion’s Club will be on hand with concessions, and new middle school athletic director Billingsley will help lead the charge.

“It’s great to have our seventh and eighth graders involved again,” Moore said. “We used to do that, and it’s great to bring it back.”

As for the season opener, Moore is grateful for the time left to prepare. Is the team ready?

“Not yet,” he said. “I’m glad we’ve got six more practice days. We’ll have our first Sunday coaches meeting this week, and our guys will come in to lift.”

Facing Benjamin Russell to open the season will be no easy task.

“They’ve got a really good team,” Moore said. “Extremely athletic. Defending a 6-foot-5 receiver on the edge will be a challenge. Coach Kirk Johnson is a great coach — his resume speaks for itself.”

The Bulldogs had a physical two-hour practice Wednesday, followed by a lighter session Thursday morning. Friday’s scrimmage will cap off the week with a full game-type experience.

“It’s an opportunity to get everything in place,” Moore said. “We’re excited. It’s not just about football — it’s about bringing the whole community together.”

With the season opener just days away, Opelika is not just preparing to compete, they’re preparing to represent Opelika High School and the community.

Opelika will host BRHS next Friday night at Bulldog Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at gofan.co or at the Bulldog Stadium ticket office beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Listen to Opelika football on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app beginning at 6 p.m.

High school football fans can listen to the High School Scoreboard Show presented by Encore Rehab at 10 p.m. Friday nights on WKKR 97.7.

Every Saturday morning from 8 to 9 a.m., listen to the High School Football Wrap-Up show, as we go over every score in eight-man and 11-man football.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.