MISSING: CHRISTIAN LEE RANSOM

OPELIKA, Ala. – On 08/06/2025, the Opelika Police Department was notified of a missing 25-year-old man. Christian Lee Ransom was last seen walking along 6th Street past KFC on 07/28/2025. Christian is a white male of Native American descent, approximately 5-foot-10, with either a bald head or very short hair. He has not had his medicine and could be experiencing cognitive issues that affect his safety. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christian Ransom, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.