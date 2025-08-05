On the Mark | Local man is finalist for national SilverSneakers’ inspirational award

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

SILVERSNEAKERS AWARD FINALIST RAY HALL

Opelika Parks and Recreation continues to uplift our senior community through SilverSneakers, a nationally recognized fitness program tailored for adults 65 and older. Included in many Medicare Advantage plans, SilverSneakers offers access to gyms, fitness classes and online resources that help seniors stay active, connected and empowered.

One standout member is Ray Hall, age 75, who works out regularly at Opelika Parks and Recreation. Despite enduring multiple life-threatening surgeries over the past year, Hall remained committed to his fitness journey — returning to SilverSneakers workouts with determination and heart.

Now, Hall’s resilience and spirit have earned him a spot in the Top 5 finalists for the SilverSneakers Most Inspirational Member Award. He’s competing against four other seniors nationwide, and with your support, he can win. Vote for Ray Hall daily through Aug. 11 at myawards.silversneakers.com.

Let’s rally behind Ray and show the nation what Opelika pride looks like. His story is a reminder that strength isn’t just physical, it’s found in perseverance and the will to keep moving forward.

DBB JUNIOR WORLD SERIES

The final pitch has been thrown, the last cheer echoed through West Ridge Park and the DBB Baseball 13U World Series has officially come to a close, leaving behind a legacy of competition.

After a week of thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments, the championship game saw team Dothan, Alabama, emerge victorious over Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, by a final score of 9-5. The win capped off a tournament filled with high-level youth baseball.

This event was more than just a series of games — it was a showcase of what makes Opelika and the surrounding region so special. From the newly improved fields to the warm welcomes in hotels and restaurants, the community came together to create an atmosphere of Southern hospitality.

I extend our deepest appreciation to Auburn-Opelika Tourism, the city of Opelika, city of Auburn, Opelika Parks and Recreation and the many volunteers and staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Their dedication and teamwork made this tournament a success.

AHSAA RELEASES LIST OF SCHOOLS WITH NO FINES OR EJECTIONS

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a list of member schools that did not receive a fine or ejection during any of its sporting events. Locally, Loachapoka and Beauregard were among the 114 member schools on the list.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.