Lee-Scott Academy names new flag football, boys soccer coaches

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy has hired Meg Larsen as the school’s new varsity head girls flag football coach. Larsen joins the Warriors with a well-rounded background in athletics and physical education, bringing experience across multiple sports and a passion for building strong, resilient young women, according to a press release from the school.

Larsen has served in a variety of coaching roles throughout her career, including most recently as the varsity head flag football coach at both Smiths Station and Opelika High Schools. In 2021, she led Smiths Station to the AHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship game, falling in a hard-fought double-overtime contest. Her coaching résumé also includes stints as head JV girls soccer coach, varsity head girls tennis coach and assistant coach in both volleyball and tennis. She brings a holistic, development-focused mindset to her teams, having worked with student-athletes from junior high through varsity levels.

A graduate of Auburn University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education, Larsen is currently a physical education teacher at Northside Elementary School in the Opelika City Schools system.

“We are excited to have coach Meg Larsen leading our girls flag football team,” said coach Clay McCall, LSA executive director of athletics. “Coach Larsen has a proven track record in the area of developing championship programs. Her focus will be centered around the development of our student-athletes and helping our program to grow.”

“I’m incredibly passionate about the game of flag football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to bring that passion and the experience I’ve gained through past successes to the program at Lee-Scott,” Larsen said.

“I’m truly grateful for this next chapter and honored to be a part of building and growing something special here. Looking forward to the season ahead!”

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy has announced the hiring of Moses Ogunleye as the school’s new varsity head boys soccer coach. Ogunleye comes to Lee-Scott with a strong background in club and high school coaching, most recently serving on staff with Opelika Crush Soccer Club and as the junior varsity boys soccer coach at Auburn High School.

Ogunleye, originally from Nigeria, came to the United States in 2015 and brought with him a deep love for the game that he has played since childhood. A former collegiate soccer player, he brings an impressive coaching resume that includes championships at the State Cup and Futures Cup, as well as honors such as Rumble on the Rails Finalist and 2024 Opelika Crush Team of the Year. He is known for building player confidence, fostering growth and helping athletes reach their potential on and off the pitch.

Ogunleye combines technical training with positive mentorship, aiming to inspire a lifelong love for soccer in every player he coaches. His values align deeply with Lee-Scott’s mission of character development and excellence in all things.

said coach Clay McCall, executive director of athletics at Lee-Scott Academy, said:

“We are excited to have Coach Moses Ogunleye leading our Boys Soccer Program. Coach Ugunleye has a deep passion for the game of soccer and the development of the young men that play the game. We look forward to his leadership in our Boys Soccer Program.”

Ogunleye shared the following on joining the Warrior family.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity, and it is also coupled with immense gratitude, humility and joy as I am trusted to lead these boys,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet everyone! Let’s get to work!”

Ogunleye resides with his wife in Opelika. They have a toddler son, Taylor, and a daughter on the way. They are active parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Ogunleye said faith plays a central role in his life and coaching philosophy.