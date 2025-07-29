On the Mark | DBB World Series and Football Media Days are huge successes

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

This past week, Opelika was alive with excitement, energy and the unmistakable sounds of youth baseball at West Ridge Park. The DBB Baseball 13U World Series welcomed talented teams from across the country — but it was the dedication of our local partners that truly made this event a grand slam.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the city of Opelika, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department. Their investment of time, energy and resources transformed this series into far more than a baseball tournament — it became a celebration of community spirit, Southern hospitality and youth development.

From maintained fields to heartfelt welcomes in hotels and restaurants, Opelika showed out. The support not only made the event possible—it made it unforgettable.

Special thanks to Anthony Terling, Karen Gilmore and the dedicated staff at Auburn-Opelika Tourism, who worked tirelessly over the past year to bring this vision to life. We also recognize Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, City Council President Eddie Smith, A-O Tourism’s Robyn Bridges, and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders for their enthusiastic support of this year’s tournament.

Under the leadership of Manager Allan McCard, Opelika’s team delivered a strong showing, finishing with two wins and two losses. The championship game featured teams from Dothan and Louisiana, though the final results were not available at press time.

To the good people of Opelika, Auburn and Lee County: Your hospitality and spirit showed 11 attending teams and their families what it means to come together and create something extraordinary. On behalf of all the athletes, families, volunteers and organizers: Thank you!

FOX Sports the Game High School Media Days Kicks Off 2025 Football Season in Style

The buzz around high school football took center stage in Opelika this week, as FOX Sports the Game High School Media Days, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic, delivered two days of spirited previews for the 2025 season.

Held at First Baptist Church Opelika, the event welcomed 29 high school football teams from across the AHSAA and AISA, each bringing their own brand of excitement, optimism and ambition for the season ahead. Coaches, players and media gathered to share insights, expectations and camaraderie, giving fans a first look at what’s to come this fall.

The media days, hosted by local iHeartRadio station FOX Sports 910-1310 the Game, marked the official launch of the 2025 high school football calendar and were nothing short of a huge success. Much credit goes to The Orthopaedic Clinic, whose generous support makes the event possible.

Fans and families can relive all the action and interviews online at foxsportsthegame.com, where coverage from both days is available.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.