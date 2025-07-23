Making the Grade | Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill

OPINION —

When I was growing up, I took Spanish I at Alexander City Junior High School and Spanish II at Benjamin Russell High School. I also studied Spanish at Alexander City State Junior College. I really enjoyed learning Spanish. In fact, I used to encourage my middle school students to study Spanish when they attended Troup High School and later if they went to college. I told them that Spanish was the fastest growing language in the world. I also told my students who spoke Spanish as a first language that they would do well if they ever owned their own business, because they could speak to both English and Spanish-speaking customers.

Now, I haven’t taken Spanish in about 43 or 44 years, but thanks to my outstanding teachers, I still remember some of the language. For example, I can say, “Yo tengo dos anos de Espanol in la escuela,” which means, “I have two years of Spanish in school.” That should be “had…,” but unfortunately, I don’t remember the Spanish word for “had.” Also, I can say, “Yo hablo Espanol un poquito,” which means, “I speak Spanish a little.” Now, Mike and I love Mexican food, and when we go to a Mexican restaurant, I try to use my sparse Spanish so that I won’t forget it entirely.

Recently, we tried a new Mexican restaurant which opened about three months ago: Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill at 1703 Columbus Parkway in Opelika, where we met our good friend, William, for supper. Our good friend Jack was still on his trip to Scotland and Ireland.

Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill had a beautiful interior. It was bright, cheerful and spotlessly clean. William said that even the restroom was spotless, which was good to know.

Henny, our server, was a delight, being friendly, helpful and patient. Also, she received bonus points for not laughing at my Spanish.

For our appetizer, we ordered cheese dip. I love cheese dip, but I tend to drip it all over the place.

Mike chose the beef burrito with cheese for his entrée. William selected the soft shell tacos Americanos, which consisted of three tacos with ground beef, tomatoes and cheese with rice and beans on the side. I ordered tacos Americanos with hard shells and a small guacamole. Our meals were delicious. Also, my guacamole was very fresh. We will definitely be back, the Good Lord willing.

Besides our delectable dishes, Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill also serves diners a large selection of salads, soups, sandwiches, tacos, seafood and Mexican dinners. Run and do not walk to this restaurant; you will be glad you did.

Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Casa Maria’s Bar & Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com