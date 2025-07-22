On the Mark | July 24, 2025

OPINION —

The 2025 Junior DBB Baseball World Series 13U kicks off July 25–29 at West Ridge Park, welcoming 11 state champions plus hometown team Opelika. This double-elimination tournament, hosted by the city of Opelika Parks and Recreation and Auburn-Opelika Tourism, promises fierce competition and unforgettable memories.

Opening ceremonies begin Friday at 5 p.m., featuring appearances from local leaders and a keynote by Auburn University baseball coach Butch Thompson. The first pitch follows at 6 p.m., with Opelika vs. South Carolina on Harrelson Field.

Whether on turf or diamond, Opelika’s week is packed with promise, pride and the vibrant spirit of youth sports. Fans, families and media alike will witness not only competition but also the connections that make these moments so special.

OHS FOOTBALL

Opelika football started the week with a flurry of photos, fellowship and foundational work as fall practice inches closer. Picture Day wasn’t just about smiles and snapshots, it was Opelika’s official branding day, with Coach Bryan Moore emphasizing its long-term impact: “These photos will be seen by so many people, especially for seniors and their mamas.” From media guide por-traits to Jumbotron footage, the morning was packed with purpose.

Moore joined “On the Mark” radio to reflect on the pressures and pride of preparing a large program as players, photographers and multiple student and parent groups converged to create a lasting image of the team. While the day wasn’t going to be easy, Moore underscored its importance, showcasing players across social media and building pride in the program.

On the practice front, rain and wind tested the team’s schedule. With focus and conditioning built over weeks, Moore stressed maintaining momentum.

“You don’t want to lose in five weeks what you’ve built in three,” Moore said.

Special teams communication and group chemistry have been focal points, with a nod to spring and summer progress despite new faces.

The team’s preparation is deeply strategic. Moore discussed his evolving approach, drawing lessons from legendary coaches like Danny Horn and Terry Curtis

“We work backwards from the state championship… and plan for peak performance late in the season,” Moore said.

Adjusting summer intensity, especially in the weight room, reflects a growing understanding of seasonal cycles.

Off the field, Opelika embraces team bonding. After pictures, seniors joined coaches for a fishing trip at the late AU coach Pat Dye’s farm, complete with a cookout by coach Bam Prescott. It’s all part of a larger rebuild — stripping back entitlement and reestablishing effort and toughness.

A big highlight ahead is the July 28 golf tournament organized by coach Montell. Media Day follows, teeing up a challenging August matchup against Benjamin Russell, which is home to the state’s top-ranked receiver.

With the new school year ahead for Moore’s own kids and final summer moments winding down, the program’s sights are already locked on December.

FOX SPORTS THE GAME GAME HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA DAYS PRESENTED BY ORTHO-PAEDIC CLINIC

The spotlight turns to downtown Opelika for the 2025 FOX Sports 910-1310 The Game High School Media Days, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic to be held July 29 and 30 at the newly minted First Baptist Church’s 316 Center. The event includes 29 football teams across the AHSAA and AISA, featuring coaches and standout players ready to preview the fall season.

This year’s format streamlines the action into two engaging sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving fans and media direct access to stories from both powerhouse programs and rising contenders. Tuesday begins with AHSAA’s Caleb Ross, while Wednesday features AISA’s Roddy Beck and Big East official Dana Barker.

With live coverage across FOX Sports 910-1310 The Game, kickerfm.com, the iHeartRadio app and WOTM-TV (Charter Channel 80), Media Days remains a premier preseason launchpad, now at a fresh location designed to elevate its reach and energy.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.